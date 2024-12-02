Guyana reflects on five national heroes’ commitment to service, sacrifice

– President Ali, PM Phillips attends memorial service

Families, relatives, friends, and loved ones of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ranks who lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash last year gathered on Sunday to honor their service and reflect on their commitment in service to country.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, National Security Advisor Gerry Gouveia, Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier Omar Khan, and other dignitaries joined the families for the Memorial Service at the Umana Yana in Kingston, Georgetown.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Following several heartwarming tributes from families and loved ones, President Ali delivered the keynote address, offering heartful condolences to the families, acknowledging their sacrifices and ongoing pain they endured.

“I would like to first of all, assure the families of our continuous prayers as a nation for faith, patience, endurance, love, empathy and every mercy that constitute bringing some level of hope to your lives,” he expressed.

The national fallen heroes– Brigadier (Ret’d) Gary Beaton, Colonel Michael Shahoud, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles, Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome, and Warrant Officer Class 2 Jason Khan lost their lives while on a mission to Guyana’s border region.

According to President Ali, Brigadier Beaton was a towering figure in the GDF, known for his unwavering dedication and leadership. Throughout his illustrious career, he set a standard of excellence that inspired countless others to serve with honour and distinction.

Colonel Shahoud, Lieutenant Colonel Charles, and Lieutenant Colonel Welcome, were also pillars of professionalism and expertise, leading with both their hearts and minds.

Meanwhile, Warrant Officer Khan was highly skilled and professional and was serving in the military elite corps. His dedication, discipline, and commitment to duty reflected his character and the values instilled in members of the defence force.

“When our nation needed them most, they did not hesitate. They placed their commitment to Guyana above their personal interests, demonstrating a selflessness that distinguishes patriots from ordinary martyrs.

…These men were bound by a shared commitment to the principles of service, sacrifice, and patriotism. Their service was a shield for us all, and their sacrifice has strengthened the foundations of our nation,” the president underscored.

As he reflected on the values and virtues embodied by the fallen soldiers, President Ali stressed that their legacy must motivate future generations, and their sacrifice for the country, should not be in vain.

“Let us pledge to carry forward their mission with the same courage and determination, they displayed. Let us honor their memory not just with words, but with actions that reflect their values and uphold their vision for a safe and secure Guyana,” he further emphasised.

The head of state also commended the support from the GDF and other officials, who have been in close contact with the families, underlining the responsibility of the nation to ensure the memory and sacrifices of these heroes are never forgotten.

The high-profile ranks tragically lost their lives while on a mission to the border amidst increasing threats to Guyana’s sovereignty, sending the country into deep mourning. They were part of a seven-member crew onboard the Bell 412 helicopter, which departed Georgetown on the morning of December 6.

On December 7, the search and rescue team located the crash site, with two survivors remaining. According to reports, the Bell 4112 lost signal some 30 miles from the border with Venezuela.

