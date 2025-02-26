Guyana reinforces commitment to world peace, global security

– Hosts A3+ security council retreat for the first time

Guyana has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthen Caribbean-African unity during its first hosting of the annual Retreat of the African Member States Plus (A3 Plus) in the United Nations Security Council.

The event opened Wednesday morning at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre in Kingston, Georgetown, and serves as a crucial platform for deepening collaboration between African and Caribbean nations within the Security Council while amplifying Africa’s voice in global decision-making.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd

Several prominent African Union representatives, UN Security Council members, and key diplomats are participating in the event.

By hosting the retreat, Guyana has further solidified its role as an emerging influence in international affairs and global security.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd acknowledged the group’s standing accomplishments and commended its active role in bolstering the capacity of the UN Security Council.

Through strategic discussions, the A3 Plus continues to strengthen coordination and advance the interests of both Africa and the Caribbean.

Minister Todd called for a continuation of these efforts in the pursuit of global peace and stability.

He asserted, “Our commitment to multilateralism must and should be unwavering. We must continue to commit to the UN Charter. That commitment brings respect, stability and predictability in not only how we operate at the level of the United Nations Security Council, but how we conduct our foreign policy in our capitals.”

Minister Todd continued “Everything that we do on the level of the Security Council, which is the highest decision-making body, should be done in the best interest of humanity.”

The A3+ has already made notable strides in their pursuits by acting as an authoritative voice in various critical matters including the developments in Sudan and Libya.

In the following days, the delegates will further engage in robust dialogues on a range of critical issues regarding peaceful and sustainable development.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd, Permanent Representative of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to the United Nations and Coordinator of the A3+ Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett (left to right) Permanent Observer of the African Union to the United Nations Fatima Kyari Mohamed and Permanent Representative of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to the United Nations and Coordinator of the A3+ Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett (left to right) Attendees engaging in discussions

