Guyana Represented in the 13th Conference of Culture Ministers of the Islamic World

The Government of Guyana was represented in the 13th Conference of Culture Ministers of the Islamic World which was convened from February 12-13, 2025 in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Representing the Government of Guyana at the Conference is the well-known Islamic Scholar, Shaikh Moeen-ul-Hack.

Islamic Scholar Shaikh Moeen-ul-Hack

Shaikh Moeen’s message was well received by Ministers and delegates alike. He dealt with the multi-faceted nature of Guyanese society and outlined how this characteristic is being utilized under the dynamic and futuristic platform of “One Guyana,” a vision championed by the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Shaikh Moeen alluded to the fact that under the rubric of His Excellency’s Dr. Ali’s One Guyana vision, the socio-economic landscape of the country is undergoing a profound transformation at every level. He highlighted the tremendous achievements in housing, sports, infrastructure, health, education and the sound management of the economy, all of which has contributed to Guyana becoming one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

In concluding his presentation, Shaikh Moeen reminded the delegates that under the visionary and dynamic leadership His Excellency’s Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Guyana has become a model of cultural and religious tolerance.

