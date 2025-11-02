Guyana, Saudi Eksab ink MoU to explore investment opportunities

The Government of Guyana and Saudi Eksab have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore investment collaboration across key strategic sectors to drive sustainable growth and diversification.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali witnessed the signing ceremony on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali observes as Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally and Saudi Eksab’s Chief Executive Officer, Yazeed Alyahya, signed the MoU

Saudi Eksab describes itself as “an international investment entity guided by purpose, powered by investment rigour.”

The company’s website further states, “We provide the bold, strategic capital needed to unlock the potential of frontier and emerging markets. Led by a team with technical expertise across a variety of investment types and international markets, we deploy capital with ambition. To increase prosperity denied by financial exclusion.”

The document was signed by Guyana’s Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally and Saudi Eksab’s Chief Executive Officer, Yazeed Alyahya.

The partnership opens a pathway for joint efforts on new investment ventures and knowledge transfer between the two nations. Also, it reinforces Saudi Eksab’s current role as a trusted partner in supporting Guyana’s economic transformation.

The Government of Guyana and Saudi Eksab signed an MoU to explore investment collaboration

According to a statement, Minister Ally said Guyana is eager to explore partnerships that accelerate infrastructure development and economic diversification while fostering global cooperation.

He believes the MoU will contribute to the transformative environment in Guyana.

Alyahya noted that “This partnership marks an exciting step forward in our mission to identify high-impact investment initiatives that drive shared economic growth. We look forward to identifying meaningful opportunities.”