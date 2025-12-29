Guyana sees record tourism growth in 2025- Min Rodrigues

─ expected to welcome three million passengers by 2030

Guyana continues to record unprecedented growth in visitor arrivals in 2025, with monthly figures showing consistent year-on-year increases compared to the same period in 2024.

During a recent broadcast, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, stated that for the period January to October 2025, Guyana has already surpassed the total number of visitor arrivals recorded for 2024.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues

“This is exciting news in the tourism sector, and our projected figure for 2025 now stands at an impressive 20 per cent growth, the highest ever recorded in Guyana,” she announced.

The Caribbean Tourism Organisation has also confirmed that Guyana achieved the highest percentage increase in visitor arrivals across the entire region between January and July of 2025.

Minister Rodrigues said the government plans to welcome three million passengers by 2030 and will support the sector with improved air connections.

Passengers arriving at CJIA

In an effort to encourage private sector investment, the government has issued a request for proposals for the construction of eco-lodges and resorts at ten locations across several regions.

The expression of interest process is scheduled to close on December 31.

The tourism minister stated that these initiatives aim to create jobs and enhance Guyana’s attractiveness to travellers looking for adventure, culture, and nature-based experiences.

JetBlue plane at CJIA

Between 2020 and 2025, nine new airlines have commenced operation in the country – a development the minister described as a major achievement.

Minister Rodrigues added that the government plans to continue expanding airlift capacity while introducing new routes, to offer Guyanese travellers more options and attract visitors interested in tourism, trade and investment opportunities in the country.