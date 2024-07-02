Guyana sends first relief shipment for Caribbean countries

Guyana has dispatched the first shipment of relief aid to support its Caribbean counterparts affected by Hurricane Beryl, a major hurricane that ripped through several Caribbean countries.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the announcement via his Facebook page on Tuesday.

This is fulfilling a commitment made by the president, who also serves as the CARICOM Chairman, on Monday.

Staff members of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and volunteers from the CDC Volunteer Corps were actively engaged last evening in preparing these relief hampers. This initial shipment is expected to fortify relief efforts in Grenada.

Items such as tarpaulins, chainsaws, generators, batteries, torch lights, safety vests, hygiene items, water purification tablets and collapsible water bottles were dispatched early this morning via Guyana Defence Force (GDF) aircraft.

Recent reports indicate that the storm has caused extensive damage in Carriacou, Grenada.

The president said he is closely coordinating with all affected countries in the region, and the government has activated a full emergency response team to support relief efforts.

He also called on private sector players to stand ready to assist where necessary.

President Ali also noted that the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) is working to mobilise and coordinate assistance and disaster relief.

The World Food Programme, IOM Caribbean and several other agencies are also part of this effort.

“This is a time for all of us as a regional community to stand together and extend our support to those impacted or likely to be impacted by Hurricane Beryl. Let us mobilise the necessary assistance and relief efforts in the true spirit of regional solidarity,” the president said in a release issued on Monday.

Beryl has made history as the first Category 4 storm to form in the Atlantic Ocean in June.

A Category 4 hurricane is a very powerful storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which rates hurricanes from 1 to 5 based on their maximum sustained wind speed.

Hours after making landfall on Carriacou Island in Grenada, Hurricane Beryl strengthened into a Category 5 storm, moving west in the Caribbean on a path forecast to take it near Jamaica.

The government said that it stands with its fellow Caribbean nations to ensure the safety and well-being of all peoples and communities.

Last evening, staff members and volunteers from the CDC Volunteer Corps packed relief hampers for Grenada residents severely affected by Hurricane Beryl Several items in the hampers bound for Grenada, which has been severely affected by Hurricane Beryl

