Guyana stands alone in food security as agriculture drives growth under Budget 2026 – Min. Mustapha

Minister of Agriculture, the Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha, proclaimed on day two of the 2026 Budget debate that Guyana stands as the only country capable of fully feeding its population, attributing this remarkable achievement to sustained government investment and proactive farmer-centred policies.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Minister Mustapha said Budget 2026 is a strategic, people-centred budget that’s designed not only to strengthen economic growth but to uplift communities and secure long-term national development.

“Food insecurity is rising globally, including in upper-middle-income countries, but Guyana stands alone,” the minister said. “This did not happen by accident; it happened because this government planned, invested, and stood with farmers instead of lecturing them from Georgetown.”

Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha, Minister of Agriculture

Minister Mustapha highlighted agriculture’s central role in Guyana’s economic expansion, noting that while oil continues to contribute significantly, the agriculture sector recorded 11.5 per cent growth in 2025, helping to drive overall economic growth.

He pointed out that the sector has rebounded from negative growth in 2019 to double-digit expansion, underscoring the effectiveness of targeted interventions across crops, livestock and fisheries.

In rice production, output increased from 500,000 tonnes in 2020 to over 810,000 tonnes in 2025, supported by improved seed varieties, fertiliser grants, farmer subsidies, tax relief, reduced drainage and irrigation charges, and the opening of new lands.

For the first time in Caribbean history, Guyana has also introduced a crop insurance product for rice farmers, protecting against losses from floods and droughts.

The fisheries sector will benefit from a $2.3 billion allocation in 2026, representing a $600 million increase. Investments will include expanded vessel monitoring systems, upgraded landing sites, cold storage facilities, cage culture expansion, and the digitalisation of fish markets.

Minister Mustapha emphasised that every Ministry of Agriculture project now mandates at least 35 per cent participation by youth and women, reflecting government policy directives.

He highlighted the Agriculture Innovation and Entrepreneurship Programme (AIEP), which has engaged over 300 young people as shareholders, supported hydroponics farms, tunnel-ventilated poultry systems, and agri-business ventures that allow participants to earn dividends and repay loans from profits.

Across Region Five and other rural and hinterland areas, agriculture has diversified beyond traditional crops to include prawns, livestock, aquaculture and cage culture, significantly boosting local economies and exports.

Minister Mustapha noted that shrimp production has increased from 10,000 kilograms to over 120,000 kilograms, generating nearly $2.9 billion in revenue.

The minister also announced the establishment of the Guyana Development Bank, capitalised with US$100 million, offering farmers access to loans of up to $3 million with zero collateral and zero interest, along with tax relief for agro-processors and the removal of duties on key equipment, including outboard engines.

“These measures signal clearly that Guyana is open for business and committed to empowering small and medium-scale farmers and entrepreneurs,” he said.

Minister Mustapha said Budget 2026 represents a social contract with farmers and working people, ensuring affordable food, modern infrastructure, and meaningful careers for young Guyanese.

“This agricultural budget is guided by one commitment, putting people first,” he said. “We stand with the farmers, fisherfolk, agro-processors and rural communities who feed our nation and sustain our future.”

He urged all Members of Parliament to support the budget in the national interest.