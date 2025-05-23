Guyana is the only country that can fully feed itself – study finds

A recent study published in Nature Food has revealed that Guyana is the only nation among 186 that achieves full self-sufficiency in food production. This means the country’s agricultural output is sufficient to meet the nutritional needs of its population without reliance on imports.

The CARICOM ‘Vision 25 by 2025’ initiative aims to reduce the Caribbean’s food import bill, with Guyana, the region’s breadbasket, leading the effort.

Cauliflower grown at NAREI shade house

How is Guyana achieving food security?

Guyana’s progress is underpinned by the government’s aggressive investment in the agriculture sector. Since 2020, budgetary allocations have surged by approximately 468 per cent.

Rice Production

In 2025, the government allocated GY$ 430.9 million to the rice sector. Seed production capacity has been elevated to meet growing market demands, reaching 152,000 bags annually.

Livestock and Fisheries

To support the growing livestock and fisheries industries, the Ministry of Agriculture launched a Broiler Breeder Project, which has yielded 167,000 hatching eggs and supported over 5,500 farmers.

The Satyadeow Sawh Aquaculture Station at Mon Repos has expanded to 14 acres, while fisheries landing sites in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, and Six have undergone improvements valued at approximately GY$300 million.

The government has earmarked GY$ 1.7 billion to bolster the livestock industry. In 2024, the sector experienced a 24.6% growth, with notable increases in poultry, pork, beef, and dairy production. This improvement is attributed to enhanced breeding programs and effective disease control measures. Aquaculture also saw a 13.7% expansion.

Beekeeping

The apiculture sector, or beekeeping, witnessed significant growth with 500 hives distributed to 1,344 apiculturists (beekeepers). Honey production surged from 2,600 gallons in 2023 to nearly 30,000 gallons in 2024.

Corn and Soya Cultivation

In 2023, approximately 10,000 acres were dedicated to corn and soybean cultivation. This figure is projected to increase to 25,000 acres by 2025, with plans for biannual planting cycles. The government has invested over GY$1.2 billion in infrastructure to support this expansion, including the construction of 40 kilometres of roads.

Corn and soya field

Policy Measures and Farmer Support

To further stimulate growth, VAT has been removed from agricultural machinery.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has introduced a GY$2 billion fertiliser support programme, offering farmers one bag of fertiliser per acre to boost productivity.

Legume Production

To diversify income streams for farmers, President Ali announced plans to operationalise 1,000 acres of land before the end of 2025 for the cultivation of red beans and black-eyed peas in the Berbice River area. Currently, 77 farmers from Ebini, Kimbia, and surrounding areas are cultivating 663 acres of red beans.

The president emphasised that at least 8,000 acres are needed to meet national demand in the initial phase. Each acre is expected to yield approximately 1,600 pounds of red beans, potentially adding 1.6 million pounds to annual production.

Youth Engagement

Youth involvement remains a cornerstone of the agriculture agenda. Through the Agriculture Innovative and Entrepreneurship Programme (AIEP), over 70 per cent of young participants have transitioned into agri-business owners.

Combines are used to harvest rice

The programme has supported the construction of more than 200 shade houses for high-value crops such as cauliflower, carrots, and broccoli.

Between 2020 and 2025, Guyana’s agriculture sector has experienced sustained growth and diversification, powered by strategic investments and a strong policy framework. As global food systems face increasing strain, Guyana’s model of self-sufficiency serves as a leading example in the region and beyond.

