Guyana Stands Firm Against Venezuela in Border Dispute, Urges Compliance With International Court Orders

The Government of Guyana issued a stern statement on Friday (May 2, 2025), reaffirming its refusal to engage in direct bilateral negotiations with Venezuela over a long-standing border controversy and calling on Caracas to respect international law.

“The Government of Guyana expects that the Government of Venezuela will act responsibly in complying with the Courts’ Orders of both 1 December 2023 and 1 May 2025 which are legally binding on both States, and in so complying, fully respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana,” the government said in a statement released through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The controversy centers on the resource-rich Essequibo region, which has been administered by Guyana for over a century but claimed by Venezuela as part of its territory.

In its statement, the Guyanese government reiterated its position, rejecting Venezuela’s push for bilateral talks and pointing to the ongoing case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). “The Government of Guyana further wishes to remind the Government of Venezuela that it has no intention of entering into bilateral negotiations with Venezuela regarding Venezuela’s claim of nullity of the 1899 Arbitral Award and by extension, its claim to almost two thirds of Guyana’s territory,” the statement read.

It added, “This matter is pending before the International Court of Justice by decision of the United Nations Secretary General, in accordance with the 1966 Geneva Agreement on the settlement of the controversy, an Agreement to which both Guyana and Venezuela are parties. The Court’s Judgment will be definitive, final and binding on Guyana and Venezuela.”

The government also challenged Venezuela to honour its commitment to the Geneva Agreement, stating that “Essequibo is Guyana’s.”

Caracas Rejects ICJ’s Orders

Venezuela, however, remains defiant. In a communique issued on Friday (May 2, 2025) morning, the government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela declared the disputed territory as “an inalienable part of the Venezuelan territory and a legacy of our liberators,” asserting that its defense is “a historical, constitutional, and moral mandate that unites the entire Bolivarian Homeland.”

The government also rejected the ICJ’s order of May 1, 2025. “The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela categorically rejects the statement issued on 01 May 2025 by the International Court of Justice regarding the abusive and interventionist provisional measures requested by the Cooperative Republic of Guyana against the Venezuelan electoral process for the selection of the authorities in the state of Guayana Esequiba,” the statement read.

Caracas reiterated its longstanding position against the Court’s authority. “Venezuela reaffirms that, faithful to its historical position, it does not and will never recognize the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice, nor will it comply with any decision issued by it to settle the territorial dispute over the Guayana Esequiba, in a process that has been rigged from the outset and manipulated by anti-Venezuelan corporate interests that have nothing to do with justice.”

Despite this rejection, Venezuela has participated in ICJ proceedings, while simultaneously insisting that the Geneva Agreement remains the only legitimate framework for resolving the controversy. “The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela once again demands that the Government of Guyana stop delaying direct negotiations and strictly comply with the Geneva Agreement, as the sole valid path to a definitive, peaceful, and satisfactory settlement for both parties regarding the territory of the Guayana Esequiba,” the communique continued.

ICJ Reasserts Its Ruling

The ICJ, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, on Thursday (May 1, 2025) reaffirmed provisional measures it first ordered in December 2023 and issued a clear directive to Venezuela.

“Pending a final decision in the case, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela shall refrain from conducting elections, or preparing to conduct elections, in the territory in dispute, which the Cooperative Republic of Guyana currently administers and over which it exercises control,” the Court stated.

The decision passed with a 12 to three vote.

Following the ruling, Guyana’s Foreign Ministry reiterated its position, saying, “The Government of Guyana reiterates its unwavering commitment to the principles of international law, the peaceful resolution of disputes and to the ICJ Process for a final, peaceful and lawful resolution of the controversy concerning the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award that determined the land boundary between Guyana and Venezuela. The Government of Guyana further calls upon the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to comply fully with the ICJ’s orders, which are legally binding, and refrain from any actions that violate Guyana’s territorial integrity or disrupt the peace and security of the Latin American and Caribbean region.”

Recent Proceedings and Longstanding Dispute

The latest escalation follows Guyana’s March 6, 2025 request to the ICJ for additional provisional measures, citing Venezuela’s plans to hold elections in the Essequibo region on May 25, 2025. Guyana argued that these elections, along with preparatory activities, would violate its sovereignty and “cause irreparable harm.”

The Court’s latest order prohibits Venezuela from conducting or preparing to conduct any electoral activities within the disputed territory, including extending voting rights, distributing election materials, or establishing polling stations. It also ordered Venezuela to refrain from taking actions that would seek to annex or alter the status quo in the area.

The territorial dispute traces back to an 1899 Arbitral Award that established the boundary between then-British Guiana and Venezuela. Guyana brought the matter before the ICJ in 2018 after a referral by the United Nations Secretary-General. Venezuela, while contesting the Court’s jurisdiction, has participated in the proceedings.

In December 2020, the ICJ ruled that it had jurisdiction to hear the case, and subsequent challenges by Venezuela were rejected. In December 2023, the Court issued provisional measures after Venezuela announced a consultative referendum on the creation of a state called “Guayana Esequiba” in the contested area — an initiative the Court said posed a serious risk of altering the status quo.

