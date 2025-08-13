Guyana summons Venezuelan ambassador over sanctioned Mohameds’ embassy visits

– Venezuelan Ambassador confirms visa applications have been made

In an exclusive interview with the Department of Public Information on Tuesday, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd revealed that the Mohameds, who were sanctioned by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), have been frequently visiting the Venezuelan embassy in Guyana.

Azruddin Mohamed launched his ‘We Invest in Nationhood’ (WIN) political party to contest the September 1 national and regional elections in Guyana. The government of Venezuela, on the other hand, has repeatedly and openly threatened to seize Guyana’s Essequibo region, causing heightened tensions, widespread public anxiety, and increasing concerns about national security and the risk of foreign interference in Guyana’s electoral process. The matter is before the International Court of Justice.

Minister Todd disclosed that he has since summoned Venezuela’s Ambassador to Guyana, Carlos Amador Perez Silva, over concerns as to the purpose of the frequent visits by the Mohameds to his embassy.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd

“You can recall that we have had Congressmen in the United States of America who have been very vocal in connecting the Mohameds to Nicolas Maduro and his regime, particularly as it relates to smuggling…that is of concern to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Government of Guyana, and of course it will be of concern to the people of Guyana,” he explained.

He said the Venezuelan Ambassador confirmed that the visits of the Mohameds were for more than just a tour of the facility.

“He confirmed that the Mohameds visited the embassy to apply for visas to go to Venezuela, specifically Caracas,” the minister disclosed.

The foreign affairs minister further stated that, given Guyana is in the midst of general and regional elections, Guyanese must remain vigilant, and any attempt at foreign interference to subvert the will of the people must be rejected outright.

“I think that is a concern as a people and as a nation because that can pose a threat to our sovereignty, particularly this moment that we have our regional and national elections, and we have seen previously that you can have foreign intereference…we have to ensure that we are very cautious because we cannot rule out any attempt by Venezuela to use any option available to derail our electoral process,” he explained.

Just recently, the United States of America announced a US$50 million reward for information that would lead to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. President Donald J. Trump has repeatedly described Maduro as a “dictator” and accused him of being “one of the world’s largest narco-traffickers,” responsible for “despicable crimes” that threaten U.S. national security.

On June 11, 2024, OFAC imposed sanctions on Nazar Mohamed, his son Azruddin, and their company, Mohamed’s Enterprise and Hadi’s World Incorporated.

According to OFAC, between 2019 and 2023, Mohamed’s Enterprise under‑declared more than 10,000 kilograms of gold, evading over US$50 million in duties and taxes.

Following the sanctions, the Bank of Guyana revoked the Mohameds’ cambio and gold trading licences. Since then, Demerara Bank Limited, GBTI, and now Citizens Bank have all shut down accounts linked to individuals associated with the family.

OFAC has warned that “financial institutions and other persons that engage in certain transactions or activities with the sanctioned entities and individuals may expose themselves to sanctions or be subject to enforcement action.”