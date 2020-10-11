Guyana, Suriname teams visit proposed site for Corentyne River Bridge

-formal agreement expected to be signed next month

Two months after the Heads of State of Guyana and Suriname committed to the construction of a bridge across the Corentyne River, Guyana’s Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill along with Surinamese Public Works Minister, Hon. Dr. Riad Nurmohamed, today, visited the proposed site.

The Ministers visited the landing areas in Guyana and Suriname and the middle at Long Island (Lange Island). The flags of both countries were planted at those locations.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill and the Surinamese Delegation sail up the Corentyne River to plant the flags at Long Island. Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill along with the Surinamese and Guyanese delegation trekking through the bushes to plant the flags at the location for the bridge on the Guyana border

Minister Edghill said today’s exercise demonstrated the political will of governments to put their people first. He remarked that great achievements begin with a small action and that is what took place today.

“The Government of Guyana and I believe the Government of Suriname, [has] demonstrated the political will and that is very important,” the Minister said.

He also expressed confidence that there would be a smooth collaboration to ensure the bridge is completed.

Meanwhile, Surinamese Public Works Minister, Dr. Nurmohamed said the site visit demonstrated the two nations’ commitment to development.

“Planting the flags here means that we are here for a sustainable project, which is very important for movement and development of both countries. With this we are giving a very important sign, not only to the Government, but to the future persons who will be involved in preparing the signing, constructing the bridge and maintaining the bridge. We want a very sustainable bridge, which the community can profit from,” he said.

Guyanese Chief Transport Planning Officer, Mr. Patrick Thompson said consultations are still ongoing for the final design of the bridge. He explained that there will be a flat bridge leading from Guyana to Long Island where a road will be built to connect to the Surinamese side, which will be a high-span bridge to allow for maritime traffic.

This project will unlock a host of economic possibilities between the nations, Ministry of Finance -Head of the Project Cycle Management Division, Mr. Tarachand Balgobin said. He added that while there are many opinions on the location and length of the bridge, the proposed site was decided on as it will provide a platform for fair trade between Guyana and Suriname.

Minister Edghill shared similar sentiments adding that it will facilitate trade among South American nations and European markets.

“When you link the Linden-Lethem road with the Takutu Bridge and you link then Suriname, Corentyne Bridge into French Guiana, the markets that are now 750,000 now boasts to multiple millions. Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay, Argentina because it’s all interlinked,” Minister Edghill noted.

With the expected increase in trade and traffic that the bridge would bring, the Minister said persons can expect major infrastructural development on the island such as hotels and shopping malls.

Minister Edghill also disclosed that the Government of Guyana will host a Surinamese delegation next week to discuss plans going forward.

The Minister is also set to accompany President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on his visit to Suriname next month to commemorate that country’s Independence. The formal bridge agreement is expected to be inked then.

Guyana and Suriname have shared diplomatic relations since November 25, 1975. In November 1998, the countries entered into a joint-venture arrangement for the Canawaima Ferry Service Incorporated, which has facilitated trade and travel for citizens of both countries.