Guyana to become Caribbean’s food producing capital
The People’s Progressive Party/Civic revealed in its 2025-2030 manifesto plans to make Guyana the food-producing capital of the Caribbean through several major approaches, including diversifying agriculture and operationalising the regional food hub at Yarrowkabra.
The government plans to include new and non-traditional crops with the integration of climate-smart technology. At the regional food hub, there is a plan to include technologically and scientifically driven storage, processing and packaging facilities.
An agri-tech and agro-industrial complex will be established through co-investment with agro-processors to create value-added food production and additional markets for farmers’ fresh produce.
Additionally, the PPP/C government will make strategic moves to build a globally competitive agricultural sector, including:
- Opening up 100,000 new acres of arable land for cultivation, leading to increased productive capacity
- Continuing to upgrade farm-to-market roads in communities to improve ease of access to farmlands
- Establishing a network of permanent farmers’ markets where farmers can sell their produce directly to consumers
Sugar
Restoring and modernising the sugar industry is a priority for the PPP/C, with plans to keep the sugar estates open and to make the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) a hub for rural economic development.
Rice
The PPP/C is demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the rice sector through a series of targeted interventions and investments, including:
- Expanding seed facilities in Regions Two, Three and Four
- Facilitating the establishment of domestic fertiliser production
- Securing lucrative markets for paddy and rice
- Rolling out the first-ever crop insurance facility for rice farmers to help build resilience
Cattle and Livestock
By 2030, the government will
- Strengthen the national breeding programme
- Achieve self-sufficiency in hatching eggs
- Establish a well-developed halal and kosher certified food system
Fisheries
Over the next five years:
- Aquaculture hubs will be developed by converting 500 acres of underutilised land for commercial tilapia and shrimp farming
- Support Income diversification for fisherfolk through training and value-added initiatives
- Remove taxes on outboard engines up to 150 horsepower to support fisherfolk
- Expand landing sites to include facilities to host regular fresh catch markets
