Guyana to become Caribbean’s food producing capital

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic revealed in its 2025-2030 manifesto plans to make Guyana the food-producing capital of the Caribbean through several major approaches, including diversifying agriculture and operationalising the regional food hub at Yarrowkabra.

The government plans to include new and non-traditional crops with the integration of climate-smart technology. At the regional food hub, there is a plan to include technologically and scientifically driven storage, processing and packaging facilities.

An agri-tech and agro-industrial complex will be established through co-investment with agro-processors to create value-added food production and additional markets for farmers’ fresh produce.

Food cultivation in a shadehouse

Additionally, the PPP/C government will make strategic moves to build a globally competitive agricultural sector, including:

Opening up 100,000 new acres of arable land for cultivation, leading to increased productive capacity

Continuing to upgrade farm-to-market roads in communities to improve ease of access to farmlands

Establishing a network of permanent farmers’ markets where farmers can sell their produce directly to consumers

Sugar

Restoring and modernising the sugar industry is a priority for the PPP/C, with plans to keep the sugar estates open and to make the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) a hub for rural economic development.

Rice harvesting in Guyana

Rice

The PPP/C is demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the rice sector through a series of targeted interventions and investments, including:

Expanding seed facilities in Regions Two, Three and Four

Facilitating the establishment of domestic fertiliser production

Securing lucrative markets for paddy and rice

Rolling out the first-ever crop insurance facility for rice farmers to help build resilience

Cattle and Livestock

By 2030, the government will

Strengthen the national breeding programme

Achieve self-sufficiency in hatching eggs

Establish a well-developed halal and kosher certified food system

Fisheries and aquaculture systems will receive immense support from the government

Fisheries

Over the next five years:

Aquaculture hubs will be developed by converting 500 acres of underutilised land for commercial tilapia and shrimp farming

Support Income diversification for fisherfolk through training and value-added initiatives

Remove taxes on outboard engines up to 150 horsepower to support fisherfolk

Expand landing sites to include facilities to host regular fresh catch markets

