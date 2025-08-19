Search

Guyana to become Caribbean’s food producing capital

August 18, 2025

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic revealed in its 2025-2030 manifesto plans to make Guyana the food-producing capital of the Caribbean through several major approaches, including diversifying agriculture and operationalising the regional food hub at Yarrowkabra.

The government plans to include new and non-traditional crops with the integration of climate-smart technology. At the regional food hub, there is a plan to include technologically and scientifically driven storage, processing and packaging facilities.

An agri-tech and agro-industrial complex will be established through co-investment with agro-processors to create value-added food production and additional markets for farmers’ fresh produce.

Food cultivation in a shadehouse

Additionally, the PPP/C government will make strategic moves to build a globally competitive agricultural sector, including:

  • Opening up 100,000 new acres of arable land for cultivation, leading to increased productive capacity
  • Continuing to upgrade farm-to-market roads in communities to improve ease of access to farmlands
  • Establishing a network of permanent farmers’ markets where farmers can sell their produce directly to consumers
Sugar

Restoring and modernising the sugar industry is a priority for the PPP/C, with plans to keep the sugar estates open and to make the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) a hub for rural economic development.

Rice harvesting in Guyana
Rice

The PPP/C is demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the rice sector through a series of targeted interventions and investments, including:

  • Expanding seed facilities in Regions Two, Three and Four
  • Facilitating the establishment of domestic fertiliser production
  • Securing lucrative markets for paddy and rice
  • Rolling out the first-ever crop insurance facility for rice farmers to help build resilience
Cattle and Livestock

By 2030, the government will

  • Strengthen the national breeding programme
  • Achieve self-sufficiency in hatching eggs
  • Establish a well-developed halal and kosher certified food system
Fisheries and aquaculture systems will receive immense support from the government
Fisheries

Over the next five years:

  • Aquaculture hubs will be developed by converting 500 acres of underutilised land for commercial tilapia and shrimp farming
  • Support Income diversification for fisherfolk through training and value-added initiatives
  • Remove taxes on outboard engines up to 150 horsepower to support fisherfolk
  • Expand landing sites to include facilities to host regular fresh catch markets

