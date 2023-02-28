The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government is working aggressively to create innovative legislation to capture the entire business environment, specifically data centres.

The administration has already set tight timelines for the completion of the legislation and hopes to have it tabled in the National Assembly by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali Tuesday said the swift actions to establish the legal system comes at a time when Guyana is on a mission to become a leading destination for Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and related services.

And to achieve the goal, there must be a strong business ecosystem, Dr Ali emphasised.

He was at the time delivering the keynote address at the official launch of the second branch of Teleperformance (TP) located on Middle and Thomas Streets, Georgetown.

“By the time we get to 2027, I’m convinced that we will have the most modern legal architecture to support any type of development in the region, and around the world. That is because we are building a system that is taking the best available legislation [and] regulation,” the head of state said.

He pointed out that one of the critical aspects of building a robust ecosystem for ICT and business-related services is the creation of an environment that is backed by legislation and political will.

The president stressed that the development of data centres is a vital part of the plan. Hence, the government is keen on legislation to support the growth of these centres across the country.

“I’m pleased to say to you…the AG [Attorney General], and his chambers…are working with the UAE. They are working with six different jurisdictions that have implemented data legislation. But we are going a step further. We are looking at its challenges since those countries would have implemented the legislation, to ensure that our legislation is futuristic and captures the entire business environment,” Dr Ali underscored.

For the mission to succeed, the government also recognises that it must invest in human resources to ensure the necessary skills and tools are available to function in the new environment.

Meanwhile, President Ali noted that his government will continue to support its stakeholders highlighting the initiative where government will be constructing buildings in different regions, allowing investors to outfit the facilities with the necessary equipment for call centre usage.

“We will complete the shell in Region six very soon, Region 10, Region Two and Region Three. Those are the four regions initially that we are completing the shells for the call centres, specifically for your industry. We understand that if you add $80,000 to a household that did not have that $80,000, you are increasing disposable income [and] that household now uses that money to repay the loan for their home. So that is the impact that it brings.”

President Ali said the aim is to ensure that those call centres are fully functional before the end of the year to provide more job opportunities for residents in those locations.

