Guyana to host CPL semi-finals, finals for the next three years – President Ali

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced that Guyana will be hosting the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) semi-finals and finals for the next three years.

Deemed the biggest party in sport, the electrifying CPL series of cricket will return to Guyana’s shore this September, following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali during his address at the CPL launch on Wednesday evening at the National Stadium, Providence

President Ali on Wednesday evening officially launched the cricket carnival and the Caribbean Premier League 2022, at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

In high spirits, the President said the fusion of cricket and carnival in Guyana will be a product that will lead the future of the sporting world.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali shares a light moment with Hero CPL Chief Executive Officer, Pete Russel

For the first time, this year’s excitement, the President pointed out, will see the introduction of an innovative series of carnival festival.

He said the most sought-after event will not be limited to bat and ball sessions, but a host of organised events to promote massive camaraderie between participants, thus ensuring the “One Guyana” banner is upheld.

“A journey in which we are building not only sectors but we are building communities, bring people together, we are unifying our country and there is no better way than through sports and culture.”

A hyped group of cheerleaders at the event

The President noted that the game is about good and healthy competition, and that great celebration must be the final result. Guyana, he emphasised, will ensure that the objective is realised.

“We want the nation to be prosperous and we are building something here to bring the region together,” the Head of State told the large crowd.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, M.P said Guyana stands ready to host the much-anticipated sport and soca festival, that holds much promise for the showcasing and development of local products.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, M.P, delivering remarks at the CPL launch

“Destination Guyana is poised to welcome travellers from across the globe and the region for this mega event, which will help to lift our tourism industry to new heights.

We are putting Guyana on show for all to see our authentic experiences, whether it is immersing yourself in the rich and diverse cultures, getting in tune with nature in our remote regions, our exploring the built heritage or city vibes here in the coast,” the tourism minister pointed out.

Alongside the cricket tournaments, there will be a plethora of options for entertainment and recreational activities to choose from. The offering includes music festivals, cultural shows, soca competition, road march competition and organised tours.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson, M.P

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. M.P, said the remarkable concept of the two-week event demonstrates the stellar vision and extraordinary leadership of the President.

The minister underscored that sport has been a global unifier, noting that the effort to launch the event is another push toward the new “One Guyana” government wants to achieve.

Meanwhile, CPL’s Chief Executive Officer, Pete Russell said a talent search will be held to identify some of Guyana’s finest entertainers who will perform during the nightly games.

A section of the crowd during the CPL launch at the National Stadium, Providence

Also present at the event were Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C; Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, M.P; Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, M.P; Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, M.P; Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, M.P; Minister Within the Ministry Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, M.P; and Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, M.P.