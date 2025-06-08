Guyana to welcome Air Transat from Canada in December

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill has announced that Guyana will welcome Canadian Airline Air Transat in December 2025, marking a major milestone in the country’s aviation sector.

The minister made the disclosure during KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ inaugural flight to Guyana at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) at Timehri on Wednesday.

Guyana has welcomed air services from Dominican Republic air carrier, Sky Cana, British Airways, Inter-Caribbean Airways, Jet Blue, Fly Always, Suriname Airways, and now KLM Royal Dutch Airlines in just five years.

“June 4 marks the progress made in the aviation sector from 2020 to 2025. This [KLM Royal Dutch Airlines] is the ninth international carrier that I have had the opportunity to stand at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and welcome to Guyana… Our air navigation services in Guyana are second to none in this hemisphere,” Minister Edghill stated.

He added that it signifies Guyana’s growing prominence on the global stage.

He further revealed, “And I believe with the good support and the rational, responsible actions of the Guyanese people on December 16, we would be able to stand here and welcome the tenth Air Transat from Canada.”

Air Transat service will operate twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Fridays, from December 16, 2025, to April 24, 2026.

Air Transat will operate the new route with the A321LR, an aircraft known for its efficiency. The A321LR provides passengers with a comfortable and enjoyable flying experience with its ergonomic cabins and cutting-edge in-flight entertainment system. It also has club class seats, allowing passengers to enjoy a premium travel experience to their destination.

Air Transat is a leading travel brand that was voted the 2024 World’s Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards.

In December 2024, Air Canada announced plans to launch direct flights between Guyana and Canada in 2025.

The minister noted, “Guyana and the Cheddi Jagan International Airport have been positioned as a major hub of connectivity and we are serving because of our geographical location…The more carriers we get into the CJIA and into Guyana [will help us to] open up the world in positive ways.”

In addition to unlocking new commercial, tourism, and economic opportunities in Guyana and the Caribbean, these new airlines have greatly improved connectivity between numerous nations.

More than one million passengers have already arrived in Guyana so far in 2025, which is a 15 per cent increase from the previous year.

All of these undertakings form part of the government’s plan to position Guyana as a critical hub for air travel.

The public works minister described the PPP/C government as an overachiever, citing its extensive track record of meeting and surpassing its commitments in five years to improve the livelihood of every Guyanese and spur Guyana’s economic growth.“We did not just do what we promised. We did more than we promised,” he stressed.