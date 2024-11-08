Guyana tops Caribbean region in 2024 CSEC, CAPE

Guyana has once again achieved top honours in the 2024 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) for the May/June session.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand shared the news via a Facebook video on Friday after receiving the results from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).

Guyana led the region in outstanding performances for both exams, with each top student hailing from Queen’s College.

Aniyah Couchman was recognised as the most outstanding overall CAPE student and the top student in natural sciences, while Dave Chowtie earned the title of most outstanding overall student at the CSEC level, as well as the highest achiever in humanities.

Couchman previously achieved 11 grade ones, a grade two in two units, and a grade three in one unit, while Chowtie attained an impressive 23 grade ones and six grade twos.

Guyana also excelled in other categories, with students across the country recognised as top performers:

The most outstanding student for Business

Asiyah Karim from I.S.A. Islamic School was named the most outstanding business student in the Caribbean, earning 14 grade ones.

The student that copped the most outstanding performance in TVET

Venisha Lall from Anna Regina Secondary School on the Essequibo Coast achieved top honours in Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) with 18 grade ones, eight grade twos, and three grade threes.

Chitra Prabhu from Saraswati Vidya Niketan School in Region Three was acknowledged as the most outstanding student in sciences, securing 17 grade ones, two grade twos, and one grade three.

Carlana Alexander from St Rose’s High School was recognised as the top student for Agricultural Science (double award) and will receive her award later in the year when CXC meets in St Lucia.

The region’s top performer for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC)

“As you can see, we have students from schools all across the country which speaks about the equity and equality that we have been trying to roll out and implement,” the minister expressed.

Minister Manickchand commended the students, teachers, parents, and families for their support.

This marks the fifth consecutive year that Guyanese students have dominated the region’s CSEC and CAPE results, with similar successes in 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020.

