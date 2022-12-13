Guyana Tourism Awards & Gala El Dorado po kó mannà (A Night In El Dorado)

On December 7, 2022, the Guyana Tourism Authority hosted its Annual Tourism Awards & Gala at the Pegasus Suites & Corporate Centre, Kingston, Georgetown. This event was hosted under the theme – El Dorado po kó mannà (A Night In El Dorado) and chaired by multi-award winning local artiste Samuel Medas.

Tourism establishments, communities, tour operators and tour guides were all recognised for their stellar contributions toward the development and promotion of Guyana. Their passion and commitment has proven time and time again that this is what’s needed to propel Guyana one step closer to becoming a leading tourism destination in the world.

Minister of Tourism, Industry & Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond during her remarks emphasised that, “The success of the destination is linked to the quality of service and innovation of service providers and facilities. So these kinds of ceremonies are geared towards reinforcing the point that we recognise your [the tourism businesses] commitment to the product.”

Also speaking on the need to have stricter safety regulations in place, Hon. Minister reiterated that, “with the development that is happening within the sector, it is imperative that we create a culture of quality, safety and sustainability across all tourism experiences therefore our conversations about how we strengthen our systems and ensure better safety for our visitors must be ongoing. We must continue to assess our systems, identify deficiencies and determine ways that we can improve. Most importantly, all operators must comply with the regulations since the safety of our clients and workers within the sector is paramount.”

“I hope that your recognition will inspire others, and even if you aren’t publicly recognised, we see you and we hope that you continue to strive for excellence,” she concluded.

Honourable Prime Minister, Brigadier Retired Mark Phillips in his featured address championed his Excellency, Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali’s vision for tourism development, “We have a superb tourism product. Our eco tourism potential is peerless in this region. We also are capable of providing the widest ranges of tourism offerings including adventure, conferences and events, cultural, heritage, sporting family based tourism. Guyana is also suited for tourists who enjoy bird watching, boating, fishing, hiking, ranching, safaris and yachting. We have to plan for where we go from here. The plan as outlined by His Excellency, which he calls ‘The Big Push’ includes emphasis on several areas [including] strategic investment, accommodation, transportation competitiveness and human resource development.”

The Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, Mr Kamrul Baksh, British High Commissioner, Jane Miller OBE, as well as the President of the Tourism & Hospitality Association of Guyana, Mr Harrinand Persaud were also in attendance and delivered remarks to commemorate this event that radiated nothing short of excellence.

Thirteen (13) awards were presented. The official list of winners can be noted below:

1. Best New Tourism Product/Experience of the Year – Rainforest Tours by

Wanderlust Adventures GY

2. Best Emerging Tour Guide – Cherry-Ann Greene

3. Best Senior Tour Guide – Jamal Thomas

4. Best In Tours: Tour Operator/Outfitter/Destination Management Company – Ride Along GY

5. Best in Accommodation: Hotel of the Year – Pegasus Hotel Guyana

6. Best in Accommodation: Interior Lodge or Resort of the Year – Aruwai

Enterprise Inc – Aruwai Resort White H2O

7. Best in Dining: Restaurant of the Year – Bistro Cafe & Bar

8. Best Tourism Community of the Year – Paruima Village

9. Best in Service Excellence and Hospitality – Wanderlust Adventures GY

10. Tourism Investment of the Year – Pegasus Suites & Corporate Centre

11. Most Outstanding Contribution to Tourism by an NGO/Company/Individual

– Annette Arjoon

12. Best in Sustainable Tourism – Iwokrama International Centre for Rain Forest

Conservation and Development

13. Tourism Business of the Year Award – Wanderlust Adventures GY

