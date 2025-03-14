Guyana unites in Phagwah celebrations

By: Myeisha Williams

Among the many cultural observances in Guyana, one holiday stands out for its power to unite the nation, Phagwah.

Phagwah, also known as Holi, is a Hindu holiday which holds profound spiritual significance and celebrates peace, love, and the triumph of good over evil.

Observed on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Phalguna, Phagwah typically falls in March every year.

The holiday commemorates the powerful tale of Prahlad, a devout follower of Lord Vishnu, and his victory over his tyrannical father, King Hiranyakashipu.

According to Hindu belief, the demon king’s sister, Holika, attempted to burn Prahlad for refusing to worship his father.

However, Prahlad was rewarded for his loyalty to Lord Vishnu and he was saved while Holika perished.

This story symbolises the enduring power of faith and the ultimate victory of righteousness over evildoing. This makes Holi a deeply significant observance for Hindus worldwide.

In Guyana – a nation overflowing with diversity and culture – Phagwah has blossomed into a national celebration that transcends religious boundaries.

The night before Phagwah, Hindus gather around towering bonfires to symbolise the burning away of evil. As dawn breaks, mandirs resonate with prayers and the aroma of incense fills the air.

Then, as the sun ascends, Guyana’s streets explode into a riot of colour.

Jubilant processions unfold as people of all ages smear each other with colourful powder (abir) and drench one another with water dyed in brilliant rainbow hues.

Guyanese of all faiths join in these processions, spreading the message of unconditional love.

From the bustling streets in Georgetown to the quiet hinterland savannahs, countywide festivities erupt until Guyana becomes a canvas of bright saturated colours.

Guyanese playing Phagwah in the streets

When the vibrant clouds of Phagwah powder burst into the air and settle on persons’ skin, they are all painted as one, creating a unified Guyana devoid of indifference.

Green grass turns blue, black streets become pink, and strangers become friends as communities unite, no longer divided by conflict but bound by joy.

Friends playing Phagwah Individuals coming together in unity

Popular sites like the National Stadium, Providence and the Everest Cricket Ground become hot spots for the festivities. The grounds pulsate with music and the laughter of hundreds of people.

Guyanese playing Phagwah in the National Stadium

Families, friends, coworkers and neighbours gather to indulge in various mouthwatering Indo-Guyanese delicacies called ‘sweet meats.’

The enticing scent of sweet rice and peera permeates the air, adding to the sound of joy and the feeling of peace.

Cultural programmes add another layer of richness to the celebrations.

Community grounds and centres host entertaining shows featuring dances, dramatic re-enactments, and live Guyanese chutney music.

Cultural performance at Guyana National Stadium Persons playing drums

These unifying celebrations add more strings to Guyana’s woven tapestry of diversity and oneness.

Even when the day winds down and the colours are washed from the streets, the communal bond remains.

This Phagwah, as the powder is thrown and Guyanese dance in harmony, let us remember it is more than a festival but a living reminder of the power of love and the greatness found in unity and brotherhood.

People celebrating Phagwah Persons smearing each other with abir

