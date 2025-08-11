Guyana urges UN Security Council to stop Israel’s Gaza City takeover, calls for ceasefire

Guyana has implored the United Nations to urge Israel to reverse a security-cabinet decision to take control of Gaza City by October 7, 2025, declaring that it would expel thousands of Palestinians from their homes and end the two-state solution.

During a broadcast of the UN Security Council on Sunday, Guyana’s UN Permanent Representative Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett informed those present that the planned occupation could destabilise regional and global peace.

Guyana’s UN Permanent Representative, Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett

“We, the Security Council, must respond to the fact that over 61,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7, and this number increases every single day,” Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett explained.

While Guyana reasserted its condemnation of the October 7 attacks against Israel by Hamas, Rodrigues-Birkett underscored that no attack can ever be a justifiable reason to subject Gaza’s civilian population to collective punishment.

Guyana presented several particular demands, including that Israel reverse the occupation action, agree to an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire, withdraw to the pre-1967 borders in accordance with UN resolutions and the ICJ advisory opinion, and allow unrestricted humanitarian access, so that assistance could flow rapidly and safely to civilians in need.

The ambassador also warned that current plans for relief delivery were inadequate and could put civilians and humanitarian staff at risk.

She spoke of the safety of United Nations personnel and other humanitarians in Gaza, and called for the release of all hostages.