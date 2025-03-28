Guyana, US ink MoU to deepen security cooperation, address regional challenges

Guyana and the United States of America on Thursday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deepen security cooperation and address regional challenges.

The document was signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd and visiting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the State House in Guyana’s capital, Georgetown.

Guyana’s President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

The pact will see the two countries working closely to tackle transnational crime and to deter drug trafficking in the Caribbean region.

More importantly, there will be stronger channels of information sharing on synthetic drug detection, transnational organised crime investigations and prosecutions and military-to-military cooperation.

Delivering remarks, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali pointed to the United States as Guyana’s “trusted partner” for development in several thematic areas.

“The best of partnerships are those built on shared values, mutual trust, and a commitment to the rule of law and international order. This is what underpins our bilateral relationship and friendship,” President Ali highlighted.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

The head of state said the event illustrates the two countries’ commitment to ensuring a safer and more secure region and world.

“Our joint commitment to enhanced partnership in combating transnational crime, inclusive of narco-trafficking, human trafficking, money laundering, and all forms of smuggling, is reflected in the enhanced MoU signed today,” he stated.

President Ali said Secretary Rubio’s visit has consolidated Guyana’s bilateral agenda, defined policies and outlined clear intentions in areas like security, trade, energy, investments, infrastructure, democracy, regional peace and stability, human capital and deployment.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd and visiting US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio signed the MoU

Sharing similar sentiments, Secretary Rubio noted that security and stability in the Caribbean region are a priority for the US government.

“The basic element of progress, transformation and prosperity is always security…We want to make sure that some of the tragic regional problems that exist with transnational crime…never reach here. And that’s why today’s MoU and the work we’ll do together is…designed to prevent it from ever taking root,” Rubio posited.

Rubio is on official duties around the Caribbean. Guyana was chosen as his penultimate stop.

