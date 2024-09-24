Guyana, US reaffirm commitment to strengthening bilateral relations

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Monday met with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York, where they reaffirmed their shared commitment to fortifying bilateral relations between the two countries.

The discussions centred on Venezuela’s political situation and ongoing efforts to address Haiti’s security and humanitarian crisis, among other issues.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali met with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York on Monday

In a transcript released by the US Department of State, President Ali reiterated Guyana’s dedication in upholding the rule of law, democracy, supporting the people of Haiti and facilitating a return to normalcy in the war-torn nation.

“The humanitarian effort that is required here is of utmost importance to us and on a bilateral basis, a strong partnership continues to be built between Guyana and the United States – expanded trade, great collaboration and cooperation in terms of security,” the president said.

Amid tensions between Guyana and Venezuela in 2023 due to President Nicolás Maduro

illegitimate claims to the Essequibo region, the United States was one of many international partners that expressed their support for Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

President Ali thanked the US for its formidable show of support, adding that Guyana looks forward to expanding and strengthening a mutual partnership between the two nations.

Secretary Blinken pledged that the US will continue to defend Guyana’s territorial integrity as provide support on pressing regional issues.

“We see this partnership in what we’re doing together. We see it in the work that we’re doing together not only between us but also, for example, in Haiti. Guyana’s leadership in CARICOM has been critical.

“And together, I hope we’ll continue to support the Multinational Security Support mission for Haiti … and we’re grateful for the partnership between Guyana and the United States in supporting those efforts,” Secretary Blinken affirmed.

The bilateral relationship between Guyana and the United States is multifaceted, encompassing a range of areas including economic relations, defence, law enforcement, cybersecurity, education and health.

