Guyana welcomes Ethiopian delegation for AfriCaribbean Forum

The Ethiopian Airlines flight arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport with over 50 delegates in tow to a vibrant musical display.

The delegation was welcomed by a team of representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, led by its Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Elisabeth Harper.

The Government of Guyana in collaboration with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is hosting the second AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF23), from October 30 to 31, at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown.

The forum brings together government and business leaders from across Africa and the Caribbean, as well as investors, trade, and finance professionals to foster commercial collaboration for increased inter-regional trade and investment. It will be held under the theme ‘Creating a Shared Prosperous Future’.

The forum was introduced in 2022, and first held in Barbados, welcoming over 1,267 delegates from 108 countries.

It seeks to enhance and promote collaboration in a variety of areas, including air services, tourism, information and communications technology (ICT), food security, and financial stability.

Following the announcement of ACTIF2023 earlier this year, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, had said Guyana is committed to actively working to harness the potential for economic relations, building on the historical ties between Africa and the Caribbean.

