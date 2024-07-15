Guyana welcomes home women’s U-19 T20 champions

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) came alive Sunday afternoon, as Guyana welcomed home its women’s cricket team that performed exceptionally, copping the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Female Under-19 T20 title in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

The celebration was filled with loud cheers, and dances, with Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag leading the welcome home party.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, addressing the gathering during the welcome home party, on Sunday afternoon

Minister Parag said the team’s performance has made Guyana “very proud” and is a true representation of skills and talents nationwide.

“The investment you have made in your talent and ability has made this country beyond proud, and we want you to know that. We want you to understand that,” she said to resounding applause.

Guyana happy to welcome home the women’s U-19 cricket champions

Through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, the minister said the government will subsequently engage the team to provide other support and craft initiatives to enhance their skills.

“The government is proud to foster development for youths [and] sports, and to foster the talent that you have…You have gone regionally and internationally and you have done Guyana immensely proud with your representation. I can’t wish you anything better than even more success going forward,” Minister Parag underscored.

Excited faces during the welcome home celebration

She told the players that they are positive examples to the younger generation of women and urged them to continue on that path and remain consistent.

Meanwhile, the President of the Guyana Cricket Board, Bissoondyal Singh, noted that the achievement is monumental.

Part of the celebrations at the CJIA Sunday afternoon

“The recent under-19 women’s cricket tournament has marked a significant milestone in the history of Guyanese Cricket. This tournament has not only showcased the incredible talent of young female cricketers but also set the stage for the future of women’s cricket in Guyana,” he said.

He disclosed that since becoming president in 2021, a national head coach and an assistant coach were hired for women’s cricket as part of the five-year strategic development plan.

According to Singh, the target was to engage interested persons aged seven to 17, including persons in far-flung areas.

“This victory is not just a win on the field but a testament to the potential and the talent of women’s cricket in Guyana,” he stressed.

