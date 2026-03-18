Guyana welcomes MS Hebridean Sky cruise ship as tourism sector expands

The arrival of the London-based MS Hebridean Sky in Georgetown on Wednesday marks a significant expansion of Guyana’s presence in the global cruise tourism market.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues led the welcome reception at the GuySuCo Sugar Terminal in West Ruimveldt on Wednesday.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues at the welcome reception of MS Hebridean Sky

“We are extremely pleased that you are here for three days and that your passengers can really enjoy a lot of the tourism experiences,” Minister Rodrigues said while addressing the crew.

During their stay, passengers and crew will experience Guyana’s rich cultural heritage. The itinerary includes a tour of Georgetown, a visit to the majestic Kaieteur Falls, a boat trip along the Mahaica River and birdwatching in the Botanical Gardens. They will also experience traditional Guyanese cuisine such as seven-curry.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues receiving token from Captain Philippa Ann Bowden

Minister Rodrigues stated that while cruise tourism is still relatively new to Guyana, it is expanding rapidly.

She said, “We [government] will invest in the infrastructure, upgrade our port facilities and we will be ensuring that we form those partnerships with global cruise lines to attract more exhibition niche cruises here in Guyana.”

The minister added that Guyana will be represented at Seatrade Cruise Global, the industry’s largest gathering, scheduled on April 13 to 16 at the Miami Beach Convention Centre.

The government intends to use the forum to secure partnerships that will bring more cruise vessels to the country’s shores.

The Tourism Minister noted that the broader aim is to ensure increased visitor arrivals translate into tangible benefits for local communities.

“The ultimate goal is to ensure that our small businesses, local tour operators, guides, artisans and craftsmen benefit from increased tourist arrivals,” she said. “It is also about improving Guyana’s visibility on the global market while supporting sustainable livelihoods.”

The minister reiterated that the government remains committed to maintaining an authentic and sustainable tourism product.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues touring the MS Hebridean Sky

Captain Philippa Ann Bowden of the MS Hebridean Sky said the vessel’s operators, Noble Caledonia, recognises Guyana’s unique appeal.

“We recognise the beauty and experiences that you can offer here in terms of heritage, wildlife and nature,” she said.

She added that the company is looking forward to establishing routine visits to Guyana and expressed appreciation for the warm reception.

“We thank you for your welcome and support your vision in encouraging sustainable tourism,” she said.

The visit is part of Guyana’s effort to position itself as a destination for small and high-end expedition cruises, focused on nature, culture and sustainable tourism.