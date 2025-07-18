Guyana welcomes US Senator’s move to deter Venezuelan aggression – GS

The Government of Guyana welcomes legislation by a US Senator to deter all aggression by Venezuela.

This announcement was made by Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo.

He was at the time speaking at his weekly press briefing at the PPP/C Headquarters, Freedom House.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

United States Democratic Senator for Colorado, Michael Bennet, and a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, introduced legislation to strengthen US security cooperation with Guyana in efforts to deter Venezuelan aggression.

Dr Jagdeo affirmed that the government is pleased with the legislation and welcomes the partnership in defining and deterring Venezuelan aggression.

“We’re pleased that they will see it important…to have the Department of Defence regularly report on Venezuelan aggression towards Guyana. And hopefully to ensure that their designs on our country, which is an aggressive design, will not succeed,” he said.

Dr Jagdeo further added, “We are quite pleased with the proposal.”

Guyana is a key partner in advancing regional security, democracy, and stability.

A burgeoning oil exporter, this country supplies crude to Europe, which helps the continent reduce its reliance on Russian crude oil.

This legislation proposed by Bennet would require the Secretary of Defence to provide a report to Congress on the state of security cooperation between the US and Guyana. It also seeks to decipher whether additional US assistance is necessary to deter a potential Venezuelan attack on Guyana.

ICJ Reasserts Its Ruling

The ICJ, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, on Thursday (May 1, 2025) reaffirmed provisional measures it first ordered in December 2023 and issued a clear directive to Venezuela.

“Pending a final decision in the case, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela shall refrain from conducting elections, or preparing to conduct elections, in the territory in dispute, which the Cooperative Republic of Guyana currently administers and over which it exercises control,” the Court stated.

The decision passed with a 12 to 3 vote.

Following the ruling, Guyana’s Foreign Ministry reiterated its position, saying, “The Government of Guyana reiterates its unwavering commitment to the principles of international law, the peaceful resolution of disputes and to the ICJ Process for a final, peaceful and lawful resolution of the controversy concerning the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award that determined the land boundary between Guyana and Venezuela. The Government of Guyana further calls upon the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to comply fully with the ICJ’s orders, which are legally binding, and refrain from any actions that violate Guyana’s territorial integrity or disrupt the peace and security of the Latin American and Caribbean region.”

Recent Proceedings and Longstanding Dispute

The latest escalation follows Guyana’s March 6, 2025 request to the ICJ for additional provisional measures, citing Venezuela’s plans to hold elections in the Essequibo region on May 25, 2025. Guyana argued that these elections, along with preparatory activities, would violate its sovereignty and “cause irreparable harm.”

The Court’s latest order prohibits Venezuela from conducting or preparing to conduct any electoral activities within the disputed territory, including extending voting rights, distributing election materials, or establishing polling stations. It also ordered Venezuela to refrain from taking actions that would seek to annexe or alter the status quo in the area.

The territorial dispute traces back to an 1899 Arbitral Award that established the boundary between then-British Guiana and Venezuela. Guyana brought the matter before the ICJ in 2018 after a referral by the United Nations Secretary-General. Venezuela, while contesting the Court’s jurisdiction, has participated in the proceedings.

In December 2020, the ICJ ruled that it had jurisdiction to hear the case, and subsequent challenges by Venezuela were rejected. In December 2023, the Court issued provisional measures after Venezuela announced a consultative referendum on the creation of a state called “Guayana Esequiba” in the contested area — an initiative the Court said posed a serious risk of altering the status quo.