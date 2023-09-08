Guyana welcomes visitors arriving for cricket carnival season

Visitors arriving in Guyana on Friday morning were treated to a colourful Guyanese welcome as the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce sought to stimulate the festive cricket carnival season vibes.

As the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) heads to Guyana, the country is expected to host a surplus of visitors travelling for the tournaments and to enjoy the carnival festivities.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, addresses members of the media

As part of the welcoming party at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, was engaging with arriving visitors, distributing tokens, and providing refreshments.

Minister Walrond presents a token to a child arriving in Guyana

“As you know this is our diversification of our tourism product, whereas we have sporting events and other kinds of cultural events. This entire cricket carnival season will highlight Guyanese fashion, arts, our food and it will highlight the music which is an integral part of Guyanese culture and indeed the Caribbean culture,” the minister told reporters.

Last year, Guyana recorded a record-breaking number of visitors for the cricket season and Minister Walrond said the staff has been working tirelessly to ensure this year is up to par.

The welcome team from the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA)

“We are working once again to make sure that the events are run smoothly and that they are safe. You know that this time of the year, as last year, we had record-breaking arrivals and participation in these events and they were all very safe. No incidents of any crime, so we wish to repeat and we will repeat that record,” she explained.

Meanwhile, some of the visitors shared their expectations for the cricket this year, hoping that the Guyana Amazon Warriors finally win the trophy.

Singer Kaiya Thomas performs her song ‘Mama Guyana’

“I’m expecting great wins from our boys, cricket is the biggest sport, and I’m expecting some great performance from Guyana,” said one of the arriving Caribbean Airlines passengers.

“I know it’s generally a joyous time for Guyanese so I continue to look at the cricket,” said a resident returning home from vacation.

Minister Walrond hands over a token to a senior citizen arriving in Guyana

Meanwhile, another visitor said, “Well at least we want Guyana to win this title this year, I mean we went to the finals so many years and you know we are not there but this year there are high expectations.”

For the second consecutive year, Guyana is hosting the semifinals and final 0f the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). A series of events are also planned for the sport season, as Guyanese and visitors alike celebrate the biggest party in sports.

Models hand out free GTT tokens to arriving passengers

Guyana is set to host its first CPL match on September 13 with the Guyana Amazon Warriors battling the Jamaica Tallawahs.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

