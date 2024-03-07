Guyana wins Destination of the Year in the Ecological Tourism category

Guyana has been awarded the Destination of the Year in the Ecological Tourism category. The announcement was made by the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association at the PATWA International Travel Awards 2024 at International Tourism Exchange, Berlin.

Hon. Oneidge Walrond, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce was also recognised as the Woman Tourism Minister of the Year – South America.

The PATWA International Travel Awards have been instituted independently and are now in their 24th year. The awards recognise governments, organisations, brands, ministers, and individuals who have excelled in the promotion of tourism. This includes airlines, hotels, travel agencies, tour operators, destinations, government bodies, tourism ministries, and other service providers related directly or indirectly with the trade.

