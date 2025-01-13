Guyana’s athletes awarded 537 medals in 2024

Guyanese athletes won 537 medals across various regional and international tournaments in 2024.

This represents a 296 per cent increase when compared to the 167 medals achieved in 2023.

The statistics were provided by Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, during a press conference on Saturday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali meets with some Guyanese athletes during a recent game at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall

The sport minister said these achievements reflect a significant investment by the government to improve athletes’ skills.

“It shows that the investment is working. It also shows that we are going in the right direction,” Minister Ramson noted.

He said that there was a 100 per cent increase in participation in 102 tournaments in 2024. In 2023 by contrast, athletes competed in just 51 international tournaments.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Junior speaks about the achievement of sport in 2024

Minister Ramson said that more than 800 athletes across numerous competitive sports teams participated in regional and international tournaments in 2024.

The ministry has implemented crucial measures to enhance the support that athletes are entitled to. This includes mandatory consultations with teams before the schedules for games are finalised

“We said that we will never allow our athletes to have a bad experience again after a team was stranded in a country. Now, teams and their associations have to meet with us to make sure that they have the necessary preparations,” the minister emphasised.

Minister Ramson added that this major accomplishment is the result of a healthy level of collaboration by the government with Guyana’s sports academy, sports associations and athletes.

