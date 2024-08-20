Guyana’s aviation growth surpassing pre-COVID levels – Min Edghill

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill highlighted the significant growth in Guyana’s aviation sector, noting that activity levels have returned to pre-pandemic norms, showing signs of further expansion.

The minister these remarks on the sidelines of the opening ceremony for the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority and the Civil Aviation Training School, which includes training in traffic control assistance and aeronautical information services, held at the Timehri Control Tower on Monday.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill at the opening ceremony of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority and Civil Aviation Training School

“We are getting back to pre-covid levels. At the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) we have about 500 arrivals and departures per month,” Minister Edghill remarked.

Similarly, the minister noted that the Eugene Correia International Airport, one of the busiest hubs in the Caribbean, handles around 4,800 operations monthly, reflecting a notable 10 percent increase in traffic, underscoring a steady recovery and growth trajectory post-COVID.

Minister Edghill further noted that the aviation sector’s expansion has been robust, marked by exponential growth in the aftermath of the pandemic.

In response, the government has been proactive in enhancing capacity and infrastructure to accommodate the rising demand.

Notably, Minister Edghill said that the GCCA has been focusing on bolstering its capabilities through accreditation and modernisation effort to align with international standards.

He highlighted that the civil aviation authority is working towards accreditation with the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) TrainAir programme.

This step aims to ensure that Guyana’s aviation training and operational standards are on par with global benchmarks. The move is intended to standardise practices and ensure that local aviation personnel are well-versed in internationally accepted procedures and curriculum.

Importantly, significant upgrades have also been made to air traffic management systems at CJIA. Recent improvements include the enhancement of the automatic weather station at Timehri, crucial for accurate weather navigation and flight safety.

These advancements reflect the government’s commitment to supporting the aviation sectors growth through infrastructural and technological enhancements.

Meanwhile, as Guyana continues to advance its aviation capabilities, the sector’s growth is expected to sustain its upward trajectory, further integrating the country into the global aviation network.

