Guyana’s economy set to grow by 10.3 per cent in 2025 – ECLAC Report

Guyana is among the fastest-growing economies in the world and stood out as a significant outlier in the global economic forecast for 2025.

With a gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate projected at 10.3 per cent, Guyana is the fastest-growing economy in the Latin America and the Caribbean region by a significant margin.

This has been highlighted in a financial report titled ‘Economic Survey of Latin America and the Caribbean 2025,’ published by the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

The report was released at a press conference led by the United Nations regional commission’s Executive Secretary, José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, on Tuesday.

The ECLAC report noted that in a region that is otherwise experiencing a protracted period of low development, significant inequality, and external vulnerabilities, Guyana’s growth is unique.

Countries in the Caribbean, except Guyana, are expected to grow at a rate of 1.8 per cent in 2025 and 1.7 per cent in 2026.

The slower growth of the United States, decreasing demand for travel, high energy imports, and vulnerability to natural disasters are posing issues for other Caribbean nations.

“The subregion continues to face high costs for energy imports and transportation, as well as notable exposure to natural disasters – factors that impact its external position and debt levels. In contrast, Guyana is seen maintaining high growth rates, thanks to continued investment in the hydrocarbons sector,” the report stated.

However, Guyana’s oil and gas industry protects it from these challenges during this period.

Guyana’s explosive growth is largely due to the considerable investment and ongoing development in its oil and gas industry.

The report emphasised that Guyana’s oil boom will significantly change its growth trajectory in the upcoming years, describing it as a unique and revolutionary case.

The ECLAC report further stresses the necessity of transformative investment and sustained resource mobilisation throughout the region.