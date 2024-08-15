Guyana’s education sector strengthened with prudent investments, policies

By Lorenda Cuffie

Given Guyana’s transformative landscape, the government recognises the need to modernise the education sector by allocating a large sum of money and crafting prudent policies to guarantee full access to quality education.

From August 2023 to present, the Ministry of Education has executed a plethora of projects which continue to produce significant results.

Among these undertakings are the distribution of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant, textbooks, cash grants and training for teachers, and the construction and rehabilitation of educational facilities.

The ministry also wants to ensure students have a strong sense of volunteerism and must be proficient in one musical instrument, a foreign language and one TVET subject.

Enhancing educational facilities

With the rapid expansion of educational facilities to comfortably accommodate students and teachers alike, new blocks totalling over $971 million were completed at Bishops’ High, Queen’s College, East Ruimveldt Secondary, St Rose’s High, and St Winefride’s Secondary.

Additionally, the $93 million De Willem Secondary School in Region Three was commissioned last September, accommodating 350 students.

The $220 million Ken Subraj-Zara Technical Centre opened at the Government Technical Institute (GTI) is allowing hundreds of students to access improved technical education.

Below is a listing of the hinterland schools currently being constructed.

Regions Name of School One Hosororo Secondary Waramuri Secondary Northwest Secondary Kwebanna Secondary Matthew’s Ridge Secondary Three Tuschen Secondary Nismes Secondary Vreed-En-Hoop Secondary Four Tuschen Secondary Diamond Secondary Six Lower Corentyne Secondary Orealla Secondary Seven Jawalla Secondary Phillipai Secondary Eight Kopinang Secondary Monkey Mountain Secondary Micobie Secondary Nine Karasabai Secondary Maruranau Secondary Tabatinga Secondary Nappi Secondary Massara Secondary Ten Wairuni Secondary Christianburg Secondary Georgetown Christ Church Secondary St George’s School of Sciences St Mary’s Secondary North Ruimveldt Secondary

Meanwhile, the Arthurville Primary School on Wakenaam Island and Victoria Lily Primary School in Tuschen were commissioned.

Over $3.1 billion is being invested to benefit primary school pupils in Augsburg, Kuribrong, Lake Mainstay, Pennack, and Red Creek, among other communities.

Another $54 million was invested to reconstruct Western Hogg Island Primary School in Region Three, to house over 50 pupils from Liberty, Hogg Island, and surrounding villages in the new school term.

Additionally, the lower flat of the school, which is currently being extended to accommodate nursery-aged pupils, is almost completed.

Four large primary schools will be built in Region Nine at Tabatinga and Cra Crana.

The Haslington Nursery School is also completion costing $28.1 million and can now accommodate 60 pupils.

The communities of La Parfaite Harmonie and Canal Number One will each benefit from a new nursery school at an estimated cost of $55 million and $50 million, respectively.

In Region Nine alone, construction will begin on 13 nursery schools at Parabara, Baishanzu, Semoni and Quatata.

These schools have and will continue to alleviate overcrowding and the need for students to travel long distances to receive their education.

In October 2023, two dormitories valued $75 million were commissioned at Leonora Secondary in Region Three, accommodating over 20 students from far-flung communities.

Works are also ongoing on several dormitories and teachers’ living quarters nationwide.

Further, construction is advancing on a modern US$4.9 million building for the University of Guyana’s College of Medical Sciences to house 200 students.

Advancing technology

With the introduction of smart classroom at several schools, the ministry is transforming the way education is being delivered with the utilisation of technology.

In October 2023, a smart classroom was commissioned at Stewartville Secondary in Region Three.

Smart classrooms provide educators who can reach children in every region, minimising the disparities in the quality of education.

Financial assistance

The distribution of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant and uniform voucher commenced in June, providing $45,000 each to over 205,000 public and private school students.

The move by the administration has placed over $9 billion into the pockets of many parents. This initiative continues to boost attendance and promote better attentiveness at school.

To build a world-class education sector, students were also given the relevant textbooks for all subjects. Some $3 billion is being invested to purchase 502,072 more textbooks this year.

For the first time, teachers are being assisted to prepare and maintain their classrooms as they see fit by purchasing janitorial, office, and field supplies that they need.

Following its launch in September 2023, teachers are provided with $4,000 per child on the coastland and $5,500 per child in the hinterland per term. For schools with less than 56 students enrolled, a standard amount of $224,000 per term will be granted.

The implementation of this school grant has helped to empower teachers and improved the delivery of the curriculum.

The first set of cash grants totalling some $1.8 billion was distributed to teachers in 2024.

Now, teachers have an annual disposable income of about $1.9 billion following President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s announcement for salary and allowance adjustments last November. Over 4,000 teachers benefitted.

Additionally, the education sector was further boosted as 1,796 teachers graduated from the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) last November.

This includes 12 per cent from Regions Two and Six, 14 per cent from Region Three, 35 per cent from Region Four, and 11 per cent from Region Ten.

Revolutionising education, expanding access

The ministry launched the EDpal, an innovative application to revolutionise how learners access educational content at their convenience.

With its user-friendly and comprehensive library, the app has a wide array of content catering to the needs of students from nursery, primary and secondary schools and teachers training at CPCE.

Additionally, the Education Management Information Systems (EMIS) software was launched in October 2023, providing real-time access to student data, and aiding planning, budgeting, decision-making, and monitoring.

Importantly, Guyana received nine awards for its outstanding academic performance in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) in 2023.

Guyana recorded significant improvements for Social Studies, Mathematics, and English at this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).

Journey to Prosperity for all:

Celebrating the 4th anniversary of the PPP/C’s Government

