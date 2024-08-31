Guyana’s hotel boom will have positive impact on Guyanese – GS Jagdeo

With a surge of new hotels under construction and more on the horizon, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, is optimistic about the positive impact on Guyana. These additions are expected to generate substantial jobs and boost local consumption.

Earlier this week, luxury hotel brand, Hilton, announced plans to construct 2 new hotels in Guyana, namely the dual brands Hilton Georgetown and DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Georgetown.

Commenting on this development at a recent press conference, Dr Jagdeo reminded that the streamlined policies, including land provision and incentive adjustments, have attracted significant international investment.

According to the GS, seven hotels are already under construction, and this, he said, is consistent with the government’s policy.

The general secretary further explained that this hike in international investment in Guyana is directly linked to job creation and increased consumption of local goods and services.

“If we have more tourists here these seven hotels alone would need about 3000 staff, so about 3000 Guyanese can find jobs in these hotels that are built. So, it would have a positive effect on employment creation.”

“If you have more tourists here too, they would consume more local stuff so we are pushing people to provide a local meat. At Marriott now you have in the buffet section, I think you have local food too. And even Hard Rock, I see [they have] introduced local food, unlike many other groups around the world. So, it means more demand for our farmers and everything else to supply fresh fruit, vegetables, a whole range of supply,” the general secretary pointed out.

This expansion in hotel capacity is directly linked to the rising number of visitors, reaching a record high of 112,751 in the first four months of 2024.

By the end of this year, over 500 additional hotel rooms are expected to be available.

“I can only see it in a positive sense. We’ll be able to host more international events like cricket. We’re building a couple of stadiums,” Dr Jagdeo added.

In Palmyra, Region Six, a state-of-the-art stadium is under construction, and will serve as a hub for a wide array of sports activities, including cricket and football.

The stadium is slated for 2025 completion and will have a minimum seating capacity of 10,000, with the possibility of a motor-racing track on its outskirts.

Similar to the Providence National Stadium on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), the Berbice Stadium will become one of the largest sports facilities in the country.

Additionally, as an emblem of the shared commitment to prosperity with Guyana, the Qatari government has pledged its support for the construction of a new stadium in Region Three.

