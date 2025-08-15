Guyana’s housing sector will continue to be the strongest in the Caribbean – Min. Croal

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal said that Guyana’s unparalleled housing sector will continue to be the strongest in the Caribbean even in 2030. He said it is a model for how a small country can think big, plan wisely, and act decisively.

Addressing the gathering at the opening ceremony of the International Building Expo 2025 at the Guyana National Stadium on Thursday, Minister Croal said under the stewardship of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Guyana’s housing sector has been completely transformed.

Minister Croal told the thousands of persons at the Expo that by 2030, “We are not only aiming for zero backlog in housing allocations, but also to ensure that every new scheme has roads, drainage, lighting, schools, health centres and the infrastructure that makes a community thrive.”

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, speaking at the opening ceremony of International Building Expo 2025

The housing sector has seen an investment of more than $250 billion in five years. More than 20,000 new lands have been developed in various housing schemes countrywide.

The ministry has also processed 20,000 titles; 13,000 have already been distributed.

The government has built 3,000 turnkey homes and has distributed more than 50,000 house lots, which, according to the minister, ensured “50,000 families now have a place to call their own; 50,000 families now have the key to financial security and 50,000 families are now part of a new Guyana rising before our eyes.”

To complement the mass house lot distribution, over 500 kilometres of community roads have been paved.

With over $500,000 in steel and cement subsidies given to 2,500 Guyanese, the housing and water minister appealed to Guyanese who “have seen the results and have felt progress. Let’s keep building and moving forward. Let us keep Guyana on the road to success.”