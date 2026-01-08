Guyana’s justice system strengthened with $US400,000 technology boost

As Guyana’s legal year begins next week, the justice system welcomes a donation of IT software and hardware worth US$400,000 to improve service delivery.

The items were officially handed over on Thursday during a ceremony at the United Nations Headquarters on Duke Street in Georgetown.

The donation forms part of a collaborative initiative under the Partnership of the Caribbean and the European Union on Justice (PACE), involving the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the European Union (EU), the Ministry of Legal Affairs, and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Pictured from left, EU Ambassador, Luca Pierantoni; Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Justice Roxanne George-Wiltshire; Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC; UNDP’s Resident Representative, Kathy Thomas and UNDP’s Project Analysis, Chevy Devonish

To date, the Judiciary of Guyana has benefitted from approximately US$870,000 in donations, which have contributed to strengthening the administration of justice, improving access to judicial services and supporting partner agencies in advancing their mandate through enhanced digitisation and technological upgrades.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, said the intervention comes at a critical time, as criminal justice systems across the Caribbean undergo heightened scrutiny and reform at the highest regional levels.

He noted that crime is now being treated as a public health issue in the region, underscoring the need for coordinated and modern responses.

In this regard, Guyana will host a regional roundtable of Caribbean Attorneys General in the coming weeks to further examine criminal justice reform under the PACE initiative.

For context, the PACE project aims to strengthen justice and security systems in the Caribbean by improving access to justice, modernising institutions, and promoting cooperation between Caribbean states and the European Union.

The AG said Guyana’s selection as a beneficiary aligns with the government’s broader vision to modernise the administration of justice, describing the justice system as the foundation for economic growth, social stability and national development.

Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag) Justice Roxanne George–Wiltshire stated that the Judiciary of Guyana continues to advance its digital transformation with the presentation of new court recording software and hardware under the PACE Justice Project.

Justice George noted that the Judiciary has fully embraced technology, highlighting the implementation of a cloud-based e-litigation and case management system in the High Court and Court of Appeal since 2024.

“We have 18 courts already earmarked for installation. These systems will definitely enhance court efficiency, and adding a modern judiciary requires clear and reliable recording systems to ensure a secure official record of the court proceedings.”

Underscoring the importance of the UNDP’s strategic plan, Resident Representative Kathy Thomas stated that the organisation’s commitment to support the strengthening of democratic governance and the rule of law is critical to their work, and it complements other aspects of economic development and environmental development, which underpins the UNDP’s contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals.

European Union Resident Ambassador Luca Pierantoni stated that technology is critical to the digital transition, noting that while it presents new challenges, it underscores the need to continuously develop and upgrade systems.

He stated that human resources are the key element, emphasising that technology is just a tool, and it is the people using it who drive progress.