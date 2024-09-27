Guyana’s legal framework fosters robust child protection system

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security hosted a symposium on Friday at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC). The symposium is aimed at educating childcare personnel on the legal procedures and appropriate responses to child abuse cases.

The event brought together representatives and stakeholders from various ministries, national democratic councils, legal professionals, and regional police officers.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud addressing members of the symposium

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, emphasised the crucial role of Guyana’s legal framework in effectively managing child abuse cases.

She emphasised that “it is imperative that those of us who fall within this circle, that we like to call the referral pathway, understand clearly how we should proceed, what are the operating procedures that guide our engagement and what are the laws that govern how we intervene when there’s a matter involving children?”

Persons attending the symposium on Friday

According to the Childcare and Protection Agency Act of 2009, all matters relating to children must be handled without delay or prejudice, ensuring the child’s welfare remains paramount.

Furthermore, Guyana is a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which outlines and protects children’s civil, economic, political, social, health, and cultural rights.

Minister Persaud also urged attendees and other childcare professionals to prioritise collaboration across all sectors of childcare.

“It is also important for you as leaders in your field and leaders in this process to understand that irrespective of where you fall in the chain, whether centrally or regionally, there must be cross-collaboration because this happens across the length and breadth of our country,” Dr Persaud urged the participants.

Thus far, the Childcare Protection Agency has addressed over 2,700 child abuse cases and continues to provide necessary support, counselling, and schooling for child abuse survivors nationwide.

