Guyana’s resources can be expanded through partnerships with DR – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali says that Guyana’s resources can be leveraged with the support of the Dominican Republic to position the country as a regional hub.

Speaking at a panel discussion held at the United Caribbean Forum at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, the president highlighted the existing disparities between Guyana and other global players across various industries.

Recognizing this inconsistency, he underscored the government’s commitment to bridging the gap through meticulously crafted plans aimed at fostering a sustainable future.

“We don’t have the time to work in a straight-line manner to bridge those gaps, so we are applying world-class technology, methods, and best practices that exist for tomorrow so that we can reduce the lag time through which Guyana will catch up to the rest of the world. “… It is for this reason we see the DR as a critical partner in bridging this gap,” he expressed.

According to the head of state, the two countries can forge lasting partnerships in areas such as tourism, building human capacity, agriculture, energy, and technology. These partnerships can also be fuelled by the private sector.

Turning his attention to the food production industry, President Ali said that this area is teeming with investment potential.

On one hand, Guyana has a wealth of arable land and vast freshwater. Combining these assets with existing technology in the D, can promote agricultural expansion, causing a ripple effect in areas such as trade and tourism.

“We can build a food ecosystem here that is second to none, taking into consideration that we are also in close proximity to Northern Brazil, and the future of industry, food and services in Northern Brazil relies heavily on Guyana building the infrastructure and expanding its port to make Northern Brazil viable,” the president explained.

Already, the two countries are working to establish this supporting infrastructure for shared growth and prosperity.

Last year, DR President Luis Abinader visited Guyana to advance talks on strengthening bilateral ties. Stemming from this visit, the countries signed several agreements for collaboration in key areas such as air services and energy.

Former President of the United States, William (Bill) Clinton

Once keen focus is placed on building this partnership, President Ali said tangible results should manifest within the next five years.

Meanwhile, Former President of the United States, William “Bill” Clinton, commended Guyana’s efforts in developing sustainable agriculture, adding that they can set a template for other countries to follow.

“I think your priorities in terms of developing sustainable agriculture, dealing with the challenges of climate change and having a sustainable future…these things, if you achieve them in the right way will cause other people to follow you,” the 42nd President of the US remarked.

Clinton also expressed a willingness to lend the necessary support to the two countries in fostering development for the region.

The inaugural United Caribbean Forum was organised by the Dominican Republic Chamber of Commerce in Guyana. The forum explored areas for investment in the Caribbean to enhance regional capacity. The next such forum will be held in July in the Dominican Republic.

