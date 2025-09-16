Guyana’s sovereignty non-negotiable – President Ali

– borders will be defended against narco trafficking

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has made it clear that Guyana’s borders will not be used as a haven for criminal activities, and every effort and investment will be made to ensure its territorial integrity is safeguarded.

Speaking with reporters during a press conference on Tuesday at his office, the head of state placed equal emphasis on Guyana’s responsibility to ensure the wider Caribbean and Latin American region remains a zone of peace.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“Our sovereignty is our sovereignty, and what we do in relation to our sovereignty is our business,” the president firmly stated in response to a question where he was asked about the recent comments made by the Venezuelan government.

President Ali reminded the nation that peace and stability are a priority for his government, the regional community and the people of Guyana, but this does not mean it will turn a blind eye to the threats of drug trafficking and other transnational crimes.

In fact, the head of state said Guyana has engaged its regional counterparts and the United States to strengthen its partnership in the fight against drug trafficking and other transnational crimes.

“We don’t want our land or sea to be used by any criminal network,” he said, before stating that, “We have a duty and a responsibility to make the necessary investment to secure our borders, to secure our people, to secure this region and also to contribute to every effort that will see our region remain a zone of peace.“