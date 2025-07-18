Guyanese benefit from over $500M in steel and cement subsidy

The government’s housing programs have helped many Guyanese become homeowners.

Thanks to the roll-out of a number of important policies over the last five years, which were intended to infuse a sense of hope for Guyanese who might have felt that owning a home was an unattainable goal.

Among the initiatives is the steel and cement subsidy programme, which was introduced in 2022.

The subsidy provides builders with one sling of cement and the necessary steel to construct the foundation of their house, costing six million dollars or less.

Steel and Cement vouchers

Those constructing homes valued between $6 million and $25 million are provided with two slings of cement and the necessary steel to complete the foundation.

Many of the beneficiaries that the Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke to have shared stories of their struggles to save enough for a down payment, and now, with this support, they can finally see their dreams come to life.

Shellita Bissoon from Shieldstown in Region Six said she is excited to start building her home with this financial support.

“I am living at my sister’s home…I feel happy and proud because I am getting my own home now,” she said, smiling happily.

Hansraj Sukhlal noted that the support will provide him with a great start as he commences the construction of his home.

“This is the first time that I’m making a start to build my home…I feel really good that I got it today because it is a long time since I have been waiting for the voucher,” Sukhlal said.

Recipient, Deochand Singh

Deochand Singh said, “I feel very happy. I think it is a great initiative by the government, and it will assist us in building our home. They will be more excited because we will be more comfortable by living in our own home.”

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) issued the steel and cement vouchers, which are redeemable at local hardware stores.

To date, thousands of persons have benefitted from the subsidy.

“[We have distributed] over half a billion dollars, over 2,000 vouchers, across the country,” Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal said during a recent housing outreach in Region Two.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal

Everyone who benefitted from the subsidy has praised the government for enabling them to kick-start the construction of their dream homes.