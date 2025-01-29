Guyanese quality of life improves under PPP/C leadership – MP Narine

Member of Parliament (MP) Seepaul Narine has commended the PPP/C administration for delivering a historic and comprehensive budget for 2025 to uplift the lives of all Guyanese.

Speaking on Tuesday, day three of the budget debates in the National Assembly, MP Narine stressed the government’s steadfast commitment to its people-centred vision.

Member of Parliament (MP) Seepaul Narine

He highlighted President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s vision of a Guyana where every citizen has a part in the nation’s future.

“It [budget 2025] consolidates progress and builds a prosperous nation and a sustainable future for all Guyanese. The budget exemplifies the party and government’s unwavering determination to ensure a brighter future for all, irrespective of their political shade or stripe,” he emphasised.

Despite the PPP/C’s efforts to engage the opposition in national development, the member of parliament lamented the APNU+AFC’s reluctance to participate meaningfully.

He acknowledged signs of change, as some opposition members have come to support the PPP/C’s people-centred policies.

“The winds of change are blowing and some of the honourable comrades have come to their senses, supporting the people-centred plan of this PPP/C government,” he said.

The MP also took the opportunity to rebuke recent claims by Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton, who criticised budget 2025 in an article published in a local newspaper.

He outlined key provisions in the budget that deliver tangible benefits to the working class.

These include threshold adjustments, which relieved 22,000 workers from paying taxes, putting an additional $8.5 billion in their pockets, and reducing income tax rates, which provided another $3.6 billion in savings for workers.

Some $1 billion is allocated to support families with children, and $1.1 billion is set aside for workers who earn overtime or hold second jobs.

“Aggregately, those interventions alone will enrich the working class by a further $14.6 billion,” the MP stated.

He also addressed the opposition leader’s criticism of old age pension. The MP reminded the august house that the PPP/C government has doubled the old age pension between 2020 and 2025. This is far exceeding the undelivered promises of the APNU+AFC government during its five years in office.

MP Narine reiterated that this budget builds on past and present PPP/C Administrations, and provides a visionary plan for the nation’s continued development.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

