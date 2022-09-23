Guyanese welcome govt’s announcement of free tertiary education by 2025

Following the announcement by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, that his government will be making free tertiary education available by 2025, Guyanese students say they highly anticipate the move.

While chairing the ‘Roundtable of the Transforming Education Summit’ at the United Nations Headquarters, New York, earlier this week, Dr Ali said tertiary education will be provided free of cost by 2025, as part of efforts to revamp the education system.

Student, Isaiah Bristol

He said too that government will increase education expenditure to 20 per cent of the national budget and 60 per cent of the nation’s GDP, which he noted, will ensure adequate and sustainable financing for the education sector.

On Thursday, the Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with a few Guyanese, who expressed confidence that the government will be able to deliver on the promise.

Final Year University of Guyana (UG) student, Isaiah Bristol said it will help countless Guyanese.

“ I do believe that offering free tertiary education, especially for the university is possible in this country, given that in other Caribbean countries around us, I know for sure Trinidad offers free tertiary education and also with our country’s economic boost, I think that investing in our future leaders and our future engineers, and persons who would like to attend the University of Guyana, I believe that it should be a good investment by the government and yes, I do believe it’s possible.”

Student, Leysheanna Hansraj

Another engineering student from the University of Guyana, Leysheanna Hansraj, said “for those who are middle income, low income – for those who have to take loans, it would be a great relief on them and those who can’t be able to pay you to know or have no money to come they can pursue their higher level of education … for me, for example, I would be finishing my bachelor’s in the next three years and I can tell myself, oh I can come and do the next course because it’s free – I don’t have to think about where am I going to get the money for the next course”

Meanwhile, Ashay Rajram who plans on studying aeronautical engineering at UG shared his thoughts on free tertiary education.

Ashay Rajram

“I think this is possible, especially with our current finances and the budget. I have taken a look at the budget for this year and I could see it being a possibility in the future”

President Ali believes education is a core element of Guyana’s social transformation.

“Investments in education are aimed at unlocking the potential of our students to help them realise their aspirations while enhancing the repository of skills available for national development,” President Ali stated at the UN General Assembly.

The president said Guyana is committed to an inclusive education system which will ensure no one is left behind.

Moreover, the PPP/C Administration’s policies are geared at improving access, quality, and affordability.

This commitment of the government will prepare students at all levels to receive the education required, and ensure they secure better-paying jobs in line with the requirement of the country’s economic trajectory.

