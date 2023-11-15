GuyExpo 2023 begins tomorrow

Some 250 exhibitors are set to showcase their products and services at the Sophia Exhibition Centre, as Guyana’s premier trade fair and exhibition ‘GuyExpo’ returns after a seven-year hiatus.

The highly anticipated exhibition will run from November 16 to 19, under the theme: “Transforming Guyana Through, Investment, Innovation and Resilience.”

Cordell McClure, Communications Manager at the Ministry of Tourism Industry and Commerce

During an interview on 94.1 FM Radio, Communications Manager at the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Cordell McClure emphasised that GuyExpo is an opportunity for persons to witness the production of fascinating and innovative locally made products.

“It’s about showcasing us as Guyanese, our products our services, and also getting these agro-processors ready for export. We are rejuvenating the GuyExpo that we have known all those years ago,” he noted.

The official opening ceremony will commence at 16:00 hrs on Thursday and the gates will open at 18:00 hrs for patrons.

The event will feature a kid’s zone, food court, and lots of entertainment. There will be a chutney night on Friday, while on Saturday local artistes will be on show. Steel Pan entertainment is billed for Sunday.

Tickets for the event are being sold for $500 for adults and $300 for children. Parking will be provided for patrons.

GuyExpo is Guyana’s largest trade and investment exposition that began in 1995 and was held annually between 2004-2016.

