GuyExpo 2024 hosting 283 booths, attracting over 100,000 visitors

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, has underlined the longest running trade show in the Caribbean, GuyExpo, is hosting about 283 booths and is expected to attract over 100,000 visitors from November 15 to 17.

She made the remarks at this year’s at the opening ceremony for GuyExpo at the National Exhibition Centre in Sophia, on Thursday.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond

GuyExpo 2024 marks the second consecutive year of the return of the event after a hiatus under the previous administration.

“Last year, the overwhelming support from our small business sector and the public reaffirmed the significance of this iconic event for a range of stakeholders in our economic landscape. GuyExpo is a premiere platform for showcasing the innovation and quality of locally produced goods and services,” Minister Walrond underlined.

It provides a dynamic platform for launching new products, exposing local businesses to new markets and reinforcing the prominence of established brands.

One of the booths at GuyExpo

“You will see products that would have grown with us through generations. Some of which have evolved into internationally known brands as well as new trendsetting innovations, paving the way for the future,” the minister highlighted.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the small and medium enterprises which can be internationally brands tomorrow.

This year, GuyExpo is themed, “Guyana on Show: The Fastest Growing Economy”.

She mentioned that the theme speaks about Guyana’s remarkable progress as a nation, showcasing its robust growth especially in the non-oil sectors.

Scene of GuyExpo 2024 at the National Exhibition Centre in Sophia

“Our aim is to put on display examples of a myriad of businesses that underlie the healthy double digit, growth rate in the non-oil sectors that we have seen in the four years since taking office in August 2020,” she said.

The event will feature a range of local and regional businesses, providing a platform for business associates to meet, network, and negotiate with international companies, while showcasing their skills, products and services.

It brings together producers from various sectors, including handicrafts, furniture, garments, jewellery, horticulture, pharmaceuticals, tourism, information technology, and culture. The exposition’s key collaborators include the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, GO-INVEST, and the private sector.

Scene of GuyExpo 2024 at the National Exhibition Centre in Sophia

