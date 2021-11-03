GWI Establishing Permanent Offices Regionally

– Lethem staff to occupy new building by December

As the Guyana Water Incorporated moves towards 100 percent access to potable water in Hinterland Regions, work has commenced for the construction of permanent offices in these locations.

One such location is Tabatinga; Region 9, which Honourable Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal; Chief Executive Officer of GWI Mr. Shaik Baksh and a team visited on Sunday, October 31.

Both GWI and the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) are renting spaces in Lethem to serve the people of the Region. However, with their work plan being expanded, government has seen the need for a new building and therefore catered for it in this year’s budgetary allocations.

After assessing the progress of works, Mr. Baksh said “I’m very happy to see this structure going up for the greater benefit of the staff and their comfort.”

He noted that it is being constructed at a prime location, which will ensure convenient access to residents. The Minister and CEO are hopeful that the staff can transition to the new Region 9 office by December, this year.

Meanwhile, Minister Croal noted that this move is part of a bigger plan to consolidate the offices that fall under the purview of the Ministry. “As you’re aware, GWI has a number of Regional offices for which we’re renting… so in the long term it is intended for us to have permanent Regional offices and so we’ll have savings in our operational cost but more importantly, the staff will be comfortable”, the Minister posited.

He therefore explained that the office being established in Tabatinga will not only serve as the commercial office and warehouse for GWI, but it will also house CH&PA staff.

The CEO added that similar construction works are ongoing in Region 5 and staff are also expected to occupy that new office by December. Likewise, it will accommodate the Housing Unit that is currently at the Regional Democratic Council in Region 5.

According to Mr. Baksh, the establishment of an office in Mabaruma, Region 1 is also on the cards for the near future.

The GWI office in Tabatinga Region 9 is being constructed at the tune of GYD $23.6 M; $18M of which is being financed by GWI and the remainder by CH&PA. It is being built with clay and concrete blocks that were purchased from right within the Region.

Also visiting the construction site were Lethem Mayor Mr. John Macedo, Deputy Mayor Ms. Debra King, GWI’s Executive Director of Hinterland Services, Mr. Ramchand Jailal and other officials.

The team also paid a visit to the staff of the GWI Lethem Commercial Office and updated them on the progress of their new building.