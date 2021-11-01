GWI Inspects Ongoing Water Supply Improvement Projects in Region Nine

A soon-to-be-commissioned water supply system is providing some 500 villagers of Central Parikwarinau with an improved quality and level of service. It will be completed in its entirety shortly.

Minister of Housing and Water – Honourable Collin Croal, Guyana Water Incorporated CEO – Mr. Shaik Baksh and other officials from the two entities visited the community on Sunday, October 31 to assess the progress of work on the system and update community members.

The Minister, CEO and other GWI officials meeting with Shulinab Village Council

Toshao Brian James expressed gratitude on behalf of the community. One resident by the name of Noel Martin said he’s happy to be receiving water at his home as it has allowed him to realize his dream of farming. He explained that his intention is to provide produce for the school’s hot meal program. Two other women also welcomed the water system, noting that it has greatly improved their domestic livelihoods.

Minister Croal sampling the water from Parikawarinau well

Meanwhile, over at Shulinab, both the Minister and CEO expressed great disappointment at the status of works on the water supply system there.

A contract was awarded for the construction of a trestle equipped with storage tanks, installation of a photovoltaic (PV) system and distribution pipelines.

The Minister & CEO meeting with Parikawarinau villagers

After failing to meet his initial completion timeline, to date, only the PV system has been erected, as well as the trestle.

Minister Croal told the Village Toshao that the Contractor’s work ethic would not be condoned, as he has been given enough grace period. He assured him that the contractor will be given warning and dealt with accordingly so that they can complete the project in a timely manner.

The incomplete trestle at Shulinab