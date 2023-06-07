GWI reports resounding success of 21st Anniversary health fair

Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) is delighted to announce the resounding success of its 21st Anniversary Health Fair. This remarkable event, which centred around the well-being of our valued customers, dedicated employees, and their families, has surpassed all expectations, leaving an enduring impact on the health and happiness of our entire community.

The primary objective of this health fair was to cultivate a culture of wellness within our organisation, ensuring that our employees have the knowledge, resources, and support required to lead healthier lives. Today, we are thrilled to report that we have not only achieved this goal but surpassed it.

The health fair featured a range of informative sessions, interactive exhibits, and engaging activities, all tailored to address the diverse health needs of our employees. Topics covered spanned from nutrition and fitness to mental well-being and preventive care, ensuring that every individual found something relevant and meaningful to their personal health journey.

We had the privilege of hosting esteemed health experts, renowned physicians, and passionate wellness advocates who graciously shared their expertise with our employees. Through informative sessions, these experts provided invaluable guidance on various health-related topics, empowering our workforce to make informed decisions about their well-being.

Moreover, the health fair provided numerous health screenings and check-ups, offering individuals the opportunity to assess their current health status. These screenings enabled us to identify potential health risks early on and offer guidance for necessary interventions or treatments. A total of 777 individuals availed themselves of these services across regions 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 10. Additionally, our dedicated employees donated 37 units of blood. The fair also facilitated one-on-one consultations with nutritionists, fitness trainers, and other health professionals who were readily available to address individual concerns.

One of the most significant highlights of our health fair was the overwhelming participation and engagement from our customers and employees. The enthusiasm and eagerness demonstrated by everyone were truly inspiring. People actively took part in cooking demonstrations and mindfulness workshops, fostering a sense of camaraderie and shared commitment to well-being.

As we reflect on the success of this health fair, we acknowledge that its benefits extend far beyond the boundaries of our company. By prioritising the health and happiness of our customers, employees, and their families, we are contributing to a healthier community at large. Healthy individuals contribute to a healthy society, and this event has allowed us to make a positive impact on the well-being of our community.

The triumph of our health fair stands as a testament to GWI’s unwavering commitment to the holistic well-being of our employees. We firmly believe that a healthy workforce is the foundation of a thriving organization, and we will continue investing in initiatives that promote health, happiness, and vitality.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all those who joined us in celebrating this remarkable achievement. Together, we have taken a significant stride toward building a healthier future for all.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

