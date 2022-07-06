GWI trains Region 8 CSOS to maintain Water Systems

Twenty Community Service Officers (CSOs) from Kato, Region 8 are now equipped with the knowledge to carry out installation, maintenance and troubleshooting of Guyana Water Incorporated photovoltaic pumping systems in their communities.

The training program, which took place recently in the Region, comprised four components which included:

Water Quality Monitoring Operation & Maintenance of Transmission & Distribution Systems Operation and Maintenance of Photovoltaic Systems Technical Report Writing

During the training workshop, the participants were also taught standard pipe installation and service connection techniques, leak repair methodology, types of pipe fittings and tools, general hydraulics of water supply systems and water sample collection, among other things.

The trainees included fourteen (14) CSOs, two each from the North Pakaraimas communities of Kato, Paramakatoi, Kurukubaru, Monkey Mountain and Tuseneng, one Community Development Officer from Chiung Mouth, the Toshao from Taruka and four (4) GWI Region 8 staff.

Following completion of the training, theoretical and practical examinations were conducted to evaluate their acquired knowledge and a certificate of participation was issued to each CSO for their successful completion of the training workshop.

GWI Staff from Paramakatoi & Mahdia will continuously engage in practical training with these CSOs in their respective villages to keep them abreast of what was presented during the training.

