GY$47M maternal waiting home commissioned in Kumaka

(December 06, 2025 – Barima-Waini) – The Ministry of Health officially commissioned a newly completed GY$47 million, 12-bed Maternal Waiting Home within the compound of the Kumaka District Hospital, Region One.

This investment aims to promote safer pregnancies and reduce maternal mortality in the Moruca Sub-District and, by extension, the hinterland region.

The facility is purpose-built to provide expectant mothers from remote communities with a safe and comfortable environment to stay both before and after delivery. It features consultation and examination rooms, as well as a fully equipped laundry area and kitchen, ensuring both medical care and day-to-day convenience are readily available.

During the commissioning ceremony, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to reducing maternal deaths nationwide, particularly in hinterland regions including Regions 1, 7, 8, and 9. He noted that, historically, pregnant women from remote villages often embarked on long and challenging journeys to hospitals only after labour had begun, sometimes resulting in deliveries en route and preventable complications.

“Most maternal deaths are preventable, and we must take deliberate actions to avoid them,” Dr Anthony stated, emphasising the importance of early access to care.

The Minister highlighted that maternal mortality has decreased in all hospitals where such waiting homes have been established.

The Kumaka Maternal Waiting Home will provide mothers with a secure and comfortable environment before and after delivery. Following childbirth at the adjacent hospital, mothers can return to the facility until they are ready to resume their lives in their communities.

Minister Anthony noted that the facility was intentionally designed with maternal comfort in mind, reflecting the significant investment made, and he expressed his satisfaction at returning to the Moruca sub-region and observing the ongoing transformation of health facilities and services.

“Over the past few years, there have been significant improvements, not only with new equipment and infrastructure but also with increased staffing so we can deliver better service,” he said.

The Minister noted that these improvements extend beyond Kumaka, with enhancements implemented across several health centres in the sub-region. He commended the local health team for their technical leadership and dedication in driving these positive changes.

Meanwhile, Regional Health Officer (RHO) for Region One, Dr Steven Cheefoon, expressed deep appreciation for healthcare workers who have witnessed the region’s transformation. He recalled the challenges faced during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Moruca lacked X-ray services and a functional laboratory.

“Today, we are commissioning digital X-rays and a maternal waiting home where mothers can relax in comfort, be closely monitored, and deliver healthy babies. A healthy baby is the first step to a successful future,” Dr Cheefoon said.

He reaffirmed the region’s commitment to eliminating maternal deaths, stillbirths, and preventable complications, goals that are now within reach.

“Let us all share in this joy today. This is a milestone for Moruca and a proud moment for Region One,” he added.

The Ministry of Health noted that there are now eight Maternal Waiting Homes operational across Guyana, providing a combined capacity of approximately 169 beds.