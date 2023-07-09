Halal brand, new meat markets being explored – President Ali

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has pointed out the economic opportunities that exist for farmers by producing food within the halal brand.

During a recent symposium with poultry farmers, President Ali explained that there is untapped potential in international markets that Guyana can pursue, as part of the government’s food security agenda.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

This ties into the administration’s continuous efforts to explore opportunities for the expansion of the agriculture sector and increasing food production domestically as well as for exportation.

“We have a natural brand that is the Halal brand. In the Halal brand, we have the opportunity of new imported markets…And part of the work we are doing in international trade is to open up market opportunities, to have larger scale production to meet these global markets that are specialised,” President Ali said.

Kosher and Halal, he said, are such markets. In Hebrew, “kosher” means fit or proper.

Additionally, the president said the government will provide the requisite cold storage facilities for mass meat production.

He also outlined plans for the construction of a sausage plant, a protein plant for aquaculture, as well as a chicken nugget plant to diversify the current meat output.

The government remains keen on ensuring Guyana has a vibrant, diverse, and resilient agriculture sector and has implemented measures to guarantee its success.

These measures have accounted for the major increase in the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector, which grew by 11.9 per cent in 2022.

