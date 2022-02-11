Health and safety a trademark of Gov’t – PM Phillips

The safety and health of all workers remain a priority for government, said Prime Minister Brigadier (rtd) Mark Phillips. He was at the time delivering the opening address at the Ministry of Labour’s seminar for foreign owned companies operating in the oil and gas industry here.

PM Phillips said the seminar encompasses a review of laws, regulations and best practices on work conditions, occupational health and safety, recruitment, and representation of workers in the oil and gas industry.

Prime Minister Brigadier (rtd) Mark Phillips

He said since Guyana became an oil producing nation, the benefits for the country and its people are tremendous. By 2024, the oil and gas sector will account for 40 per cent of the economy’s growth, he noted.

“Any development that benefits our people must be closely managed to ensure that the wellbeing of our people is maintained. A trademark of the PPP/Civic administration is its dedication to the citizens of Guyana, the working-class people of Guyana,” the Prime Minister said.

He said it was for that reason the government re-established the Ministry of Labour which was reduced to a department under the previous administration.

“Addressing the concerns of workers must be given concentrated attention. Our government believes that concerns such as sufficient renumeration, favourable conditions, mutual respect and consideration for workers’ rights and access to other resources concerning their employment are paramount to ensuring that our people are comfortable, productive and safe,” he explained.

The Prime Minister said the recent passage of the Local Content Act, ensures equal access to job opportunities and businesses that will arise from the oil and gas industry. He said too that there is a necessity to ensure working conditions are favourable when jobs are created by the industry.

This is where the Ministry of Labour has the responsibility to ensure that companies are compliant with the labour laws.

“As a government, we must work closely with oil and gas companies to ensure that the workers’ health, safety and welfare in this sector are protected and secured. Today’s event is as timely as it is welcomed.

Guyana’s new portfolio as an oil producing nation will bring in many more investors. Even as we welcome this growth, we must ensure that our people’s interest is protected and that at the end of our exchange, each stakeholder has a clear understanding of the responsibilities and expectations required of them,” he said.

The sensitisation seminar will focus on conditions of work, occupational safety and health requirements, apprenticeship, and employment exchange services for foreign owned companies and private sector agencies.

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton and other senior officials of the Labour Ministry were present at the seminar.