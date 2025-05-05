Health Minister debunks false accusations regarding Adrianna Younge’s autopsy

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony has debunked the contradictory and baseless accusations made by a nursing assistant in an audio recording on social media. She falsely claimed she was permitted by him to be present during Adriana Younge’s post-mortem examination conducted last Monday at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The minister made the remarks in a press statement on his official Facebook page on Monday.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony

The nursing assistant, identified as Tiana Serena Lewis-King, is employed by the Ministry of Health, and currently works at the GPHC.

In the release, Dr Anthony has denied any connection to the woman stating, “As far as I am aware, I do not know this person. I have never met this person and have never spoken to this person. Therefore, assuming she was present, she was not there upon my instructions or on my behalf.”

More importantly, the health minister stated that the post-mortem examination was videotaped, as is public knowledge, ensuring transparency and accountability.

He noted that, as is customary in such procedures, a detailed log was maintained recording everyone present, and all actions taken. He further stated, “My information is that the said record does not show this person being present at the post-mortem.”

He continued by pointing out, “Moreover, I was informed by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) which was responsible for videotaping the process, that they reviewed the videography, and it does not show this person being present at the post-mortem. The Guyana Police Force is investigating this matter.”

Since then, Minister Anthony has continued to confer with his lawyers about the investigation.

He added, “I may wish to pursue [legal proceedings] against this individual who is obviously trying to maliciously tarnish my professional, public and personal reputation and standing.”

An extensive post-mortem examination was conducted by three internationally acclaimed pathologists – Dr Glenn Rudner, Dr Shubhakar Karra Paul, and Dr Gary Collins. The pathologists concluded that the cause of death was drowning.

The government remains committed to a thorough investigation into the circumstances of Younge’s death.

